Crossover Symmetry, an evidence based shoulder health and performance system, announces a partnership with Team AMPD, the world's #1 Golf Fitness Company. Together their mission is to bring better shoulder health to all golfers, from amateurs to professionals, through education and medically designed high performance equipment. Simple, portable and only taking 5 minutes per day, Crossover Symmetry exercises are designed to mirror the functional patterning of sport specific movements, such as the golf swing, to correct muscular imbalances.

When a golfer swings a club, the stabilizing muscles of the rotator cuff and shoulder blade are vital to transferring energy from the legs and torso down to the club head. However, the ‘head down, slouched shoulders’ position caused by modern life computer hunching has turned off these stabilizer muscles for many, causing an out of sync, weak golf swing. Having worked with so many golfers struggling with lack of stability in the shoulder blade, Crossover Symmetry and Team AMPD identified an opportunity to improve golfers’ overall health and performance simply by addressing shoulder mechanics.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Team AMPD to deliver shoulder health and performance to the golf world,” said Duggan Moran, Founder of Crossover Symmetry. “Shoulder pain and injury is very common in golf, and through our partnership with Team AMPD, we have the ability to help such a large network of golfers eliminate their pain and enable them to play their best golf. We have had tremendous success with baseball pitchers and CrossFit athletes and we’ll be looking to replicate this with yet another major sport.”

With over 18 years of experience in the sports performance and fitness industry, Team AMPD works with all levels of golfers to help them reduce their risk of injury while focusing on optimizing their performance. From avid golfers to PGA professionals, AMPD has helped a wide range of athletes improve their game through fitness and strength. The core of the AMPD system is a fitness program designed to help improve the biomechanics of the golf swing, making Crossover Symmetry a natural and ideal addition to their program.

“We immediately saw the value that Crossover Symmetry would bring to golfers’ shoulder health,” said Damon Goddard, co-founder and Chairman of Team AMPD. “Our goal is to help golfers perform their best while keeping them injury free. After testing the Crossover Symmetry bands for a few months, we immediately saw the results that the high quality bands and medically designed programs had on improving mobility, stability and the overall game of golf. This partnership was a no brainer for us.”

Watch Damon share his favorite Crossover Symmetry exercises on the undefined Golf Channel’s Fitness Friday segment.

About Crossover Symmetry:

Crossover Symmetry is an evidence based shoulder health and performance system, developed by top sports physical therapists, athletes and coaches. The programs are designed to facilitate safe and efficient shoulder mechanics in order to eliminate pain, reduce the risk of injury and optimize performance.

Unlike traditional rehab exercises, the Crossover Symmetry exercises are designed to mirror the functional patterning of sport specific movements. They target common deficiencies and muscle imbalances to improve the neuromuscular coordination thereby enhancing athletic performance.

About Team AMPD:

AMPD Golf Fitness is a result of over 10 years of dedication and experience of developing golfers into athletes all under the direction of Damon Goddard, Co-Founder & Chairman. They provide a program for golf-athletes of all ages and abilities to optimize their game by increasing performance and reducing the risk for injury.

Over the years they have produced two US Amateur Champions and multiple winners on the PGA Tour. Their athletes’ success stories go far beyond professional golfers and they help all levels of golfers feel better, play better, and unleash their potential. Team AMPD will continue to strive to be the standard bearer for the golf fitness industry.

