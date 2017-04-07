SIU Trustees Approve Walker as SIUE VC Administration

Rich Walker, SIUE vice chancellor for administration

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees approved Rich Walker as vice chancellor for administration (VCA) for the Edwardsville campus during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, April 6 on the Carbondale campus.

Walker stepped into the role of interim vice chancellor for administration when former VCA Kenn Neher retired in May 2016. Prior to serving as interim VCA, Walker had served as the assistant vice chancellor for administration for planning and budgeting since 2001.

Walker provides leadership to the SIUE community and to the VCA directors in matters related to long-range facility planning and budget development. He has been responsible for the development of the University’s annual capital RAMP budget and the development, submission and implementation of the VCA functional area budget.

Walker has served in many leadership roles in academic and professional organizations, including the SIUE Chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Leadership St. Louis and the Scott Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee for Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois. In addition, he was recognized with the Carol Kimmel Community Service Award for Faculty and Staff in 2005.

In the Edwardsville community, Walker served on the City Council for 16 years and was chair of the finance committee, public services committee, the administrative services committee, task force on technology, Wildey Theatre development committee and represented SIUE on the City’s public safety facilities planning committee.

Walker earned a master’s from SIUE and a bachelor’s from Indiana State University.

