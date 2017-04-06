AARP today announced it will unveil highlights from its Financial Innovation Frontiers (FIF) report on April 13th at its sixth Innovation@50+ LivePitch. The event will be held Wednesday April 12 and Thursday April 13, 2017, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA. Registration is still open at $99.00 for two full days of content. To register, please visit http://www.innovation50plus.org.

The FIF report was designed to analyze the financial needs and behaviors of consumers aged 50-plus.

“We love unveiling new data at our events, as the findings truly serve as guide posts for entrepreneurs and VCs focused on the 50+ market,” said Jody Holtzman, senior vice president, Market Innovation, AARP. “In this case, we have not seen much industry focus on financial technology solutions for older adults. Yet this is the most financially challenged generation in American history. Although the 50+ segment comprises approximately 35% of the US population, they control more than half of the nation’s investable assets. We are proud to have AARP in a leadership role to inform today’s entrepreneurs and tomorrow’s businesses of the challenges and opportunities their solutions should address.”

Experts from AARP, The Financial Brand, U.S. Bank, and Javelin will discuss the findings and the implications on incumbent banks and emerging startups, in a panel at 11 a.m. PT called the “Clarion Call to Entrepreneurs: AARP Research on the Unmet Financial Needs of Consumers 50+.”

Speakers discussing the report include:



Gary Koenig, Vice President of Financial Security in AARP’s Public Policy Institute (PPI), leads AARP’s strategy on Savings and Financial Planning. Gary also leads a team of economists, attorneys, and policy experts that analyze and develop policies related to the financial security of the population aged 50+.

Jim Marous is co-publisher of The Financial Brand and the owner and publisher of the Digital Banking Report. Jim was named one of the most influential people in banking and a top five financial services influencer to follow. He is an internationally recognized industry futurist, and recognized authority on disruption in the financial services industry.

Joining Gary and Jim on the panel are Beth Gallagher Dumke, VP, Product Development & Innovation, U.S. Bank, and Mark Schwanhausser, Javelin’s Director, Omnichannel Financial Services.

AARP’s Innovation@50+ LivePitch event is a two day pitch competition for emerging startups in caregiving health and financial technologies. Each day the event will begin with conference sessions on caregiving, and savings and planning, respectively, related to the 50+ age group. It will include keynotes from Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO AARP, and Jean Chatzky, Financial Editor of NBC’s TODAY Show. Each afternoon, ten finalist companies in each category will present their business plans on stage in three-minute pitches to a panel of judges that includes venture capitalists and angel investors, as well as AARP members.

Previous AARP Innovation@50+ LivePitch events have been held in Boston, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Miami, and last year’s event at Plug and Play Tech Center, Sunnyvale, CA. Of the first 50 finalists, 27 have raised over $175 million in venture investment, and another four companies exited through acquisition.

Additional information, including 2017 sponsors, judges and coaches, as well as programming content and speakers, is available at http://www.innovation50plus.org.

About AARP:

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world’s largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit http://www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.