Phil and his buddy, Puff, a stuffed puffin, do everything together. They hide and jump and crawl and growl! They wash and share and wiggle and giggle! Frida and her friend, Fox, a stuffed fox, do everything together, too. They love to play! But when Frida and Fox ask Phil and Puff to play, Phil and Puff are not so sure. Play? Will Phil and Puff and Frida and Fox play together?

This sweet and spare picture book – Linda Olafsdottir’s debut as both author and illustrator – captures the delicate negotiations and simple joys of toddlers and is perfect for young readers, ages one to five.

PLAY?

Written & Illustrated by: Linda Olafsdottir

Publisher: Cameron Kids (a division of Cameron + Company)

ISBN: 978-1-944903-06-0

Format: Hardcover, 32 pages, 8 x 8

Publication Date: April 11, 2017

Distributor: PGW/Perseus

Retail: $16.95

Age Range: 1 to 5

Linda Olafsdottir draws, paints, and writes from her home studio in in Reykjavík, Iceland. She has been nominated for the Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award and received Reykjavík’s Children’s Literature Award in 2016. Play? is her debut book as an author and illustrator. http://www.lindaolafsdottir.com

Cameron Kids, the children’s book imprint of CAMERON + COMPANY, publishes kids’ books for all ages. We have a small and growing list of thoughtfully curated, acquired, and produced titles. With an emphasis on beauty, simplicity, and story, we are carrying on the Cameron tradition of books that need to be books – for kids! http://www.cameronbooks.com