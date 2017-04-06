U of Hartford adopts iCONECT ediscovery platform Students obtain a real-world understanding of eDiscovery operations

Correction to Press Release Dated April 5, 2017. In that release, University of Hartford Paralegal Program was mistakenly identified as University of Hartford School of Law.

iCONECT Development, LLC is pleased to announce that our iCONECT-XERA Platform® has been adopted by the University of Hartford Paralegal Program as a learning tool in the Advanced Topics: eDiscovery course. This addition gives students the opportunity to experience hands-on training with one of the most powerful and versatile litigation support software platforms available. As part of the program, iCONECT experts assisted in the development of the eDiscovery course curriculum.

“ICONECT-XERA is used for some of the largest legal review projects in the world, so what better software for the students to learn?” says Iram Arras, Vice President of Product Strategy for iCONECT. “Our iCONECT-XERA document review platform is designed to be powerful, yet user-friendly and intuitive. By being a part of course curriculum development, we verify that the professors are sharing current best practices and preparing students to deal with complex projects after graduation.”

University of Hartford is one of many colleges and universities that have implemented the iCONECT-XERA platform as part of the iCONECT Education Program. The program reaches students worldwide, combining the study of discovery-related rules and regulations with industry savvy faculty and the iCONECT-XERA review platform, to create an environment in which students can gain valuable experience, transferrable to the workforce.

Regarding the university’s decision to add the iCONECT platform to their program, Adjunct Professor, Marc William Vallen, Esq. shared, “We chose to integrate iCONECT-XERA into our academic courses to provide students a working knowledge of a professional eDiscovery platform. With realistic scenarios and robust software, there are almost limitless investigations that can be run, allowing students to obtain a real-world fundamental understanding of eDiscovery operations.”

For information regarding the iCONECT education program, contact marketing(at)iconect.com.

