IMRT After Mesothelioma Surgery: Survival Benefit?

Scientists in Austin and Temple, Texas say mesothelioma patients who undergo hemithoracic (one-sided) intensity modulated radiotherapy after extrapleural pneumonectomy live longer than those who do not have the treatment, Surviving Mesothelioma has just published an article on the new findings. Click here to read it now.

Doctors at Austin Cancer Centers and Baylor Scott and White Health performed a retrospective analysis of 18 pleural mesothelioma patients who had lung-removing EPP surgery followed by IMRT between 2005 and 2014.

Lead researcher and radiation oncologist Sameer Jhavar, MD, PhD, concludes, “Intensity-modulated radiation therapy following EPP for malignant pleural mesothelioma resulted in relapse-free survival and overall survival comparable to the published literature without significant toxicity.”

According to the report in the Asia-Pacific Journal of Clinical Oncology, 44 percent of mesothelioma patients in the study were still alive three years after treatment.

“Although this is a small study, the survival results are a hopeful sign for patients considering radical mesothelioma surgery,” says Alex Strauss, Managing Editor for Surviving Mesothelioma.

To read more about the new Texas study and other recent IMRT research in mesothelioma treatment, see New Evidence Supports Post-Surgical IMRT for Mesothelioma Treatment, now available on the Surviving Mesothelioma website.

