Ruffalo Noel Levitz Presents Strategic Enrollment Planning Forum

Ruffalo Noel Levitz, the recognized leader in higher education enrollment and fundraising management solutions, will outline strategies for creating a high-impact, data-driven strategic enrollment plan at a day-and-a-half forum, April 26-27, in Chicago. The Strategic Enrollment Planning Executive Forum will be presented by Kevin Crockett, president of the Enrollment Management Division of Ruffalo Noel Levitz; Lewis Sanborne, vice president; Gary Fretwell, senior vice president; and Michael Williams, senior executive and founder of the Austen Group.

Forum topics:



External trends and demands that influence student enrollment

Academic program trends and revenue implications

Strategies for student success and new-student enrollment

Return-on-investment analyses used to set priorities and goals

Tips for plan development and execution

Hands-on planning time will be provided for individual attendees and teams to apply SEP concepts and to begin their plans. Each attendee will have access to an informative set of online materials, including copies of all presentations, in addition to the Ruffalo Noel Levitz book, Strategic Enrollment Planning: A Dynamic Collaboration, edited by Dr. Sanborne.

The registration details are available at http://www.RuffaloNL.com/ExecutiveForum

