La Maison d’Art Gallery, 259 West 132nd Street, New York, NY 10027

Opening Reception: Thursday April 13, 6:30-9pm

Dates: April 13 - May 7, 2017

New York, NY, April 2017 -- In celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month, Harlem Arts Festival (HAF) and #realmusicrebels present: “#realmusicrebels: the exhibition,” a multimedia immersive experience where musicianship meets social consciousness.

This 4-week multimedia immersive exhibition, in the heart of historic Harlem at La Maison d’Art gallery, features video installations and music from #realmusicrebels. The exhibition also includes works by HAF’s visual artists Lance Johnson, J.T. Liss, Tania Balan-Gaubert, Marthalicia Matarrita, Alice Mizrachi. Their work will be based on statements recorded through a series of interviews made by the featured music artists below, navigating the building-space of musical reciprocity and shared social consciousness.

FEATURED MUSIC ARTISTS: Marcus Gilmore, Christian Scott, Samora Pinderhughes, Logan Richardson, Keyon Harrold, MelodiousFly, Burniss Earl Travis II

#realmusicrebels: the exhibition, interrogates how cultural capital, identity politics, appropriation and privilege play into how music is positioned, understood and experienced. The exhibition is an exploration of the multiplicity of (black) identity by musicians at the intersection of protest and privilege, whilst carrying the torch of musical integrity and activism in the new chapter of the civil rights struggle.

“In troubled times, these are the sounds of independence, created by a community steeped in the legacy of protest and the echoes of an oppression yet to be extinguished,” said Curator Freda Knowles.

#realmusicrebels was founded by Freda Knowles, Steph Thom aka CROWN and 5-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway, cross disciplinary creatives with a commitment to the power of art as activism and a passion for activating the potential of the radical imagination. Ambassadors include Grammy winning Robert Glasper and Christian Scott.

“We’re part of a new tribe that I call #realmusicrebels,” says Hathaway of a creative collective that also includes Robert Glasper, KING, Thundercat, The Internet and others representing a new wave of music. Adds the singer, “It’s a movement of socially conscious artists pushing the artistic envelope and advocating quality musicianship."

-Gail Mitchell, Billboard

About Harlem Arts Festival

HAF presents multi-disciplinary performances throughout the year in Harlem and New York City, culminating in its annual festival in Marcus Garvey Park. HAF’s purpose is to provide resources, visibility and career opportunities to artists; to increase participation and engagement in the arts by the Harlem community; and to continue Harlem’s artistic legacy of making art that preserves the history and develops the identity of Harlem.

Since 2012, HAF has showcased more than 200 artists, garnered accolades from CBS News, ABC News, The New York Times, Time Out New York, and more, and has served more than 17,000 audience members. For more information, please visit http://www.harlemartsfestival.com.

#realmusicrebels

http://www.realmusicrebels.eventbrite.com

insta: @realmusicrebels