The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) recently announced a new partnership with OneWire, the one-stop career management platform for finance professionals, to launch a powerful new career center for risk management talent.

As the leading professional association for risk managers, GARP’s mission is to advance the risk profession through education, training, and the promotion of best practices globally. The partnership with OneWire will support the advancement of GARP members and risk professionals by providing competitive career opportunities across the finance industry.

“We are excited to partner with OneWire to provide exceptional recruiting services for GARP Members and those employers wishing to hire them”, said Carol McGall, SVP and Head of Membership at GARP. “Members will find job opportunities at the world's most prestigious banks and firms, and career guidance in industry specific content. Hiring managers will enjoy an enhanced recruiting experience with robust search features, a CRM, and the ability to form talent communities.”

Hiring companies can advertise jobs to GARP’s highly-qualified membership community of 150K+ risk professionals and manage their hiring process through OneWire’s powerful CRM recruiting platform. Companies can also leverage OneWire’s candidate community of 500K+ professionals to complement their sourcing efforts and build a strong talent pipeline for future hires.

“Over the past ten years, an accelerating demand for risk professionals has created significant competition across the industry for finding qualified risk talent,” said Eric Stutzke, COO/CFO of OneWire. “Partnering with GARP connects our clients with certified risk practitioners and also supports the advancement of risk professionals throughout their career.”

About OneWire | OneWire is dedicated to creating a platform where finance professionals can confidentially connect with top industry employers. Candidates on OneWire can actively apply to jobs, follow companies and advance their career with exclusive career-specific content. Employers can streamline the way they recruit, manage and engage with talent by harnessing the power of OneWire's technology platform. Whether you're looking for a revolutionary way to manage talent or a highly-qualified executive search team to recruit on your behalf, our recruiting solutions are tailored to your need. http://www.onewire.com

About GARP | The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) is a not-for-profit organization that promotes best practices in risk management through education, training, media, and events. Our programs and services address the critical need for risk education that keeps pace with a rapidly evolving industry, and provide expert knowledge and global networking opportunities to risk professionals in more than 190 countries and territories worldwide. Our certifications, the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®) and the Energy Risk Professional (ERP®), are the most highly respected designations in risk around the world, and our courses provide professionals with the essential knowledge they need to identify, assess, and manage risk. http://www.garp.org