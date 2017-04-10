Universal Group Expands Sales Team

We are pleased to be able to support further growth of the company through these three excellent new hires for our Sales Team. – Nick Smith

The Universal Group, LLC, (“Universal”), a leading supplier of leaf springs, suspension systems and wheel end components to the commercial trailer, utility trailer and trucking industries is pleased to announce three new hires in its Sales Department.

Jeff Gammage joins Universal as Director Of Business Development. Jeff brings over 20 years of experience in the OEM, parts distribution, program management and aftermarket sales experience. He will be responsible for defining and building an expanded market position for Universal.

Prior to coming to Universal, Jeff was West Coast Regional Sales Manager for Hutchens Industries. He previously held positions with Universal Trailer Cargo Group as a National Sales Manager overseeing Government sales & national accounts, as well as Imperial Supplies, a subsidiary of W.W. Grainger.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to join such a pro-active and well-established leader in its industry. Universal’s core values and dedication to its customers have created a solid foundation for them to continue to grow upon. The teamwork and commitment to the total satisfaction of the customer are second to none. I look forward to being part of such a dedicated team,” said Jeff.

To contact Jeff, call cell: (602) 399-3460 or email at jgammage(at)theuniversalgroup(dot)com

Matt Krawczak joins Universal as the Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest territory. Matt brings nearly 25 years of dealer network sales experience in the trailer industry and will be responsible for the outside sales effort in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. Matt is based in Three Rivers, Michigan.

Prior to joining Universal, Matt was the Regional Sales Manager at Universal Trailer Cargo Group and he has many years of sales experience with Haulmark Industries, Inc. and Pace American.

Said Matt, “I am excited to be joining the Universal Group family, I look forward to strengthening the relationships with our existing customers, and continue to provide them with the high level of service they have become accustomed to.”

To contact Matt, call cell: (574) 309-1617 or email at mkrawczak(at)theuniversalgroup(dot)com

Jeff Taylor joins Universal as Regional Sales Manager for the Texas territory. Jeff has worked in sales in the heavy-duty truck and trailer industry for the past ten years and will be responsible for the outside sales effort on all Universal product lines in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arizona, New Mexico and Arkansas. Jeff will be based out of Universal’s Arlington, Texas office and warehouse location.

Prior to coming to Universal, Jeff was an Outside Sales Representative at Utility Trailer of Dallas and before that MHC Kenworth – South Dallas.

“I really enjoy outside sales and calling on the heavy-duty truck and trailer industry and I look forward to joining the Sales Team at The Universal Group, LLC and continuing to grow sales in the Texas territory,” Jeff said.

To contact Jeff, call cell: (817) 524-8661 or email at jtaylor(at)theuniversalgroup(dot)com

Nick Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Universal Group, LLC said, “The Universal Group, LLC has enjoyed very strong growth over the past two years and we’ve really added a lot of new product lines, we are pleased to be able to support further growth of the company through these three excellent new hires for our Sales Team.”