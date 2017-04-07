Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announces the Gibco™ ExpressionWorld™ virtual conference, the world’s largest online venue for experiencing the latest advances in protein expression in mammalian cells.

On May 10, 2017, this interactive forum will connect experts from the worlds of pharma, biotech and academia to share recent discoveries, compelling case studies and best practices in the exciting areas of biologics development and structural biology. The event will also provide attendees with global networking and interactive training opportunities.

The virtual event will feature speakers covering topics ranging from:



Transient Expression using 293 and CHO cells

Boosting expression with gene optimization

Latest developments in high-titer transient expression in CHO cells

Optimizing scale up into bioreactors

Recombinant expression for structural biology in mammalian cells

New applications for protein expression systems

Optimization of methods to generate and screen proteins

Protein characterization from ExpiCHO vs. stable cell lines

Lentiviral production for cell and gene therapy application

Selecting the right resin to achieve optimal results

Attendees will receive first-hand knowledge of the newest technologies for high-titer recombinant protein production as well as protein expression system design, workflows, purification, and characterization methods.

In between presentations and throughout the entire event, participants will be able to network and collaborate with world-class experts and participate in live chat sessions with leading experts. Attendees may also access interactive virtual training labs and exclusive offers during the event.

LabRoots will host the event May 10, log in anytime after 8 am regardless of your time zone. To learn more about this unique event, discover the complete list of speaker or to register for free, click here.

