Award winning television journalist, best-selling author and breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden will join Memorial Healthcare System physicians on April 20 for a free lecture hosted by Memorial Cancer Institute during its annual Wellness and Empowerment Forum.

The event, sponsored by the Dr. Thomas and Joan Rodenberg Lecture Series of Memorial Foundation will also feature a $100-a-seat VIP reception with Lunden. All proceeds will benefit the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation.

The evening’s theme, Strategies for Success: Women’s Path to Power and Reinvention, will address various topics led by Lunden, Ashwin Mehta, MD, Medical Director of Integrative Medicine and Heather R. Wright, MD, Medical Director for the Division of Breast Surgical Oncology at Memorial Healthcare System’s Memorial Cancer Institute, and Lunden.

Topics include lessons learned from patients, breast cancer care from a breast surgeon’s perspective, and “How Integrative Medicine Empowers Women.”

The event will take place at the Diplomat Golf and Tennis Club, 501 Diplomat Parkway, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009. Reservations are required to attend both the free lecture series and the paid VIP reception, which has limited seating. There will be complimentary refreshments and valet parking. To reserve your place, log on to http://www.mhs.net/wellnessforum

Lunden is best known for her role as co-host on Good Morning America where she brought insight to the day’s top stories for nearly two decades. As the longest running female host on early morning television, she reported from 26 countries, covered 5 presidents, 5 Olympics, and reported to viewers how to care for their homes, their families, and their health. Lunden continues to be one of America’s most recognized and trusted personalities as a special correspondent on the TODAY Show, host of the CBS series Your Health, and a sought after speaker and event host throughout the country.

In June of 2014, Lunden was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. She decided to turn her diagnosis into an opportunity to help others. She blogged throughout her cancer treatment and wrote a memoir "Had I Known," which documents her battle, and reflects on her life and career.

She serves as an ambassador for Amgen’s Breakaway from Cancer, advocates for patients on Capitol Hill, and actively communicates with the cancer community through social media and on her website.

Lunden will share her personal battle with breast cancer, as well as look back on her career as a working mom, share the challenges she faced along the way, and the lessons that came along with them.

WHAT: Memorial Cancer Institute’s Wellness and Empowerment Forum

"Strategies for Success: Women's Path to Power and Reinvention"

Reception includes, photos with Joan Lunden, a Q&A session and, a cooking demonstration by Chef Michelle Bernstein; special giveaways, hors’deurves and open bar.

WHEN: Thursday, April 20, 2017

5 pm: Registration (Participants must RSVP prior to day of event. Please register online at http://www.mhs.net/wellnessforum.)

5:45 pm: Free lecture

6:45 pm-8 pm: VIP reception with Joan Lunden (Prepaid $100 per person, RSVP also required, please register online at http://www.mhs.net/wellnessforum)

WHERE: Diplomat Golf & Tennis Club

501 Diplomat Parkway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Complimentary valet parking provided.

About Memorial Cancer Institute:

Memorial Cancer Institute’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer care means that patients have a whole team of cancer specialists on their side from cancer prevention through to survivorship, life after cancer treatment. From highly trained physicians to skilled and compassionate nurses, therapists, patient and family navigators, social workers and support staff, each member of the team is a highly trained specialist in his or her field. Memorial Cancer Institute has locations at Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West, as well as Aventura. For more information, visit memorialcancerinstitute.com or call 954-265-HEAL (4325)

About Memorial Healthcare System:

Memorial Healthcare System is one of the largest public healthcare systems in the country and is a national leader in quality care and patient satisfaction. Its facilities include Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital South, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Manor nursing home. The system received the following recognition: Modern Healthcare magazine’s “Best Place to Work in Healthcare,” Forbes’ America’s Best Employers; Florida Trend’s “Florida’s Best Companies to Work For,” and Becker’s Hospital Review’s “150 Great Places to Work in Healthcare.” For more information, visit mhs.net.