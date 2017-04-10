Miami Realtors Hosting Investing in Income Properties Seminars

Miami real estate investor and acclaimed author Kenneth D. Rosen will impart his unique commercial real estate investing advice to Realtors and entrepreneurs at MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) and RCA MIAMI seminars on April 11 in Dania Beach and April 20 in Coral Gables.

Rosen — whose book, “Investing in Income Properties: The Big Six Formula for Achieving Wealth in Real Estate,” is called the “Buyer’s Bible” — taught his investment seminar in front of a packed conference center of 85 Miami Realtors recently. Afterward, the class raved about the seminar. It formed a long line to talk and ask for Rosen’s signature on their book, which is included in the cost of registration.

"I spoke to MIAMI Realtors about one of my key principles: one good real investment is worth a lifetime of labor,” said Rosen, who served as MIAMI Realtors President in 1971-72. “It applies to all good real estate investment and is addressed in my book."

Rosen, who has bought and sold $300 million worth of investment real estate over the past 30 years, knows what it takes to achieve exceptional wealth through income-producing properties.

Rosen’s book explains the “Big Six” properties are hard to find – but with the help of an experienced Realtor, they can be found. These properties consist of these six criteria: location, building quality and design efficiency, tenant profile, upside, financing and price. These six criteria must be followed in sequential order, Rosen said.

“It’s a special day when someone of Mr. Rosen’s stature and experience shares his wealth of knowledge,” said MIAMI Commercial President José María “Chepe” Serrano, the owner and founder of New Miami Realty Corp. “Our members will love his straightforward approach. His advice has helped countless of commercial real estate practitioners and entrepreneurs.”

The Broward class will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at MIAMI’s East Broward- DCOTA office (1815 Griffin Road, Suite 104, in Dania Beach). The Coral Gables class will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at MIAMI’s Coral Gables office (245 Alcazar Avenue).

Cost for MIAMI members is $35 ($45 for non-members). Registration includes the newest edition of “Investing in Income Properties.” Visit here to register for the Broward class. Visit here to register for the Coral Gables class.

About RCA MIAMI

The REALTORS Commercial Alliance of MIAMI (RCA MIAMI) seeks to serve commercial members and to shape and unify the commercial real estate brokerage and service industry in South Florida. The largest commercial REALTOR® association in Florida, RCA MIAMI has more than 2,000 members in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties. The Alliance provides member services, including a legislative voice, education opportunities, a code of ethics, and networking opportunities that provide enhancement of the commercial REALTORS knowledge base and ability to service their clients. RCA MIAMI participation facilitates networking opportunities. The Alliance hosts the Annual Commercial Super Conference and Expo, the largest commercial expo in South Florida.

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 97 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward Council, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 46,000 real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S., and has official partnerships with 161 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI’s official website is http://www.miamire.com

