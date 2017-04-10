Experience the Next Phase of Dental Care at Vatan Dental Care

Vatan Dental Group now offers patients dental laser treatment for a more comfortable and efficient appointment.

Enhancing the efficiency of multiple dental treatments and increasing the comfort of the treatment procedures, Vatan Dental Group now offers dental laser treatment. Unlike the false image of lasers in science fiction movies, these dental lasers can help to eliminate plaque without damaging the gums.

Vatan Dental Group has certification to use a soft and hard tissue laser for a variety of treatments including laser fillings, pocket reduction surgery, TMJ therapy, cold sore therapy, laser tooth extraction surgery, laser-assisted root canal treatment and in their hygiene department.

The soft and hard dental laser can now help to provide more advanced treatment without the need for metal dental tools. Another benefit is that the dental laser can provide a better experience for patients who struggle with dental anxiety. Patients who avoid the dentist due to a fear or dislike of metal tools, the sounds of drills or possible pain, can now rest easy with dental lasers.

Vatan Dental Group uses an incredibly thin laser to treat the teeth without damaging or irritating the surrounding gum tissue. Patients can sit back and relax without having to hear the sound of a dental drill or feel the use of other tools on their teeth.

When it comes to treating gum disease, Vatan Dental Group explains on their website that “our patients can have their gum disease treated by using lasers to break up the plaque and tartar,” which is the desired effect of traditional gum disease treatment. Patients do not need to fear the notion of any aches or pains during a treatment with the use of dental lasers.

At Vatan Dental Group, the team will customize the treatment to the needs of the patient, utilizing the dental laser technology, if necessary. Schedule an appointment with Vatan Dental Care today and see if laser dentistry is the right treatment for you. Find more information on Laser dentistry at https://www.vatandentalgroup.com/los-angeles-ca/laser-dentistry/.

