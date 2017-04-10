AltusGroup, a partnership of 19 North American precasters dedicated to innovation in precast concrete, will be showcasing ARCIS ultra-thin precast panels at the American Institute of Architects Expo, April 27-29, 2017, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

AltusGroup’s booth (#1936) will feature a mocked-up ARCIS panel to show how the lightweight stainless-steel prestressed panel is engineered and configured. The versatile, flexible, durable and aesthetically pleasing panels range from only .625” to 2” in thickness. Patented ARCIS panels use non-corrosive, high-strength, aerospace-grade stainless steel prestressing and a novel manufacturing process to ensure strength, crack control and superior durability.

Available exclusively from AltusGroup precasters, ARCIS panels are engineered and configured for rainscreen façade, decking and other applications where architects desire the strength of precast concrete in a remarkably lightweight configuration.

Representatives from AltusGroup Founding Member Metromont will share booth space to highlight CarbonCast technology for high performance insulated walls and cladding. AltusGroup Innovation Partner AP Formliner will display information about its formliners for decorative concrete finishes and thin brick applications.

AltusGroup will also display precast panels using Graphic Concrete’s innovative technology for durable patterns and images on the face of architectural precast wall panels.

More information about the conference is available at: conferenceonarchitecture.com/expo/.

About AltusGroup

The first-ever national partnership of precast companies dedicated to “innovation powered by collaboration,” AltusGroup challenges the industry’s brightest minds to speed the development and perfection of precast technologies that improve the built environment. Products include the award-winning CarbonCast® line of products featuring C-GRID carbon fiber grid reinforcing and ARCIS ultra-thin precast panels for rainscreens and other applications. AltusGroup companies have an unparalleled network of manufacturing plants, technical staff and sales personnel to ensure architects, engineers and contractors get the help they need—and the quality and performance they expect. For more information, visit altusprecast.com or call 866-GO-ALTUS.

