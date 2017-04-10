EA Markets Hires Robert Imershein as President

EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank providing comprehensive capital markets and financial advisory services to institutional clients, announced today the addition of Robert Imershein as President.

Mr. Imershein adds extensive experience as a banker and senior corporate executive, providing financial advisory services for both public and private companies. At EA, he will be responsible for the firm's strategic initiatives, business development and corporate management.

Mr. Imershein co-founded Capstar Partners, LLC, a market leading financial services firm specializing in leveraged leasing and structured financing solutions, which was acquired by BNP Paribas. He has worked in the financial industry for over 30 years, beginning his investment banking career with Bankers Trust. Prior to joining EA, he was President-North America and a Board Member for Karhoo Inc., a technology company in the transportation industry.

“Robert has a proven track record of building investment banking firms. He is a highly respected professional and I am very enthusiastic about his ability to add value for EA's clients,” commented Reuben Daniels, founder and Managing Partner. Robert added, "EA's approach to capital markets advisory reminds me of my experience at Capstar, and I am excited to join the team and accelerate the growth of the firm."

EA Markets is an independent investment bank providing comprehensive capital markets and financial advisory services to institutional clients. The firm is uniquely experienced in the areas of strategic corporate finance, capital raising and transaction execution across a complete array of financial structures and products. The firm was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City.