Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT) is pleased to announce that Marmalade Cafe selected RRT’s patented takeout order processing and management solutions to fulfill the chain’s takeout orders placed online or with mobile devices. RRT’s restaurant specific order management, online and mobile ordering platforms have delivered significant increases in takeout revenues and reduced operating costs from other RRT restaurant partner clients; both in pilot programs and in company-wide implementation.

“We are very excited to partner with RRT. The takeout solutions they provide will greatly augment our takeout business – which is a key factor in growing our brand,” said Gary Morrow, CEO of Marmalade Cafe. “Our technology plans call for teaming up with innovative and agile partners such as RRT to enhance the overall guest experience for Marmalade Cafe guests.”

Marmalade Cafe initially partnered with RRT in 2016 and has been very pleased with the results. With this success, they are currently evaluating adding other services from RRT’s portfolio of products.

Additionally, RRT recently announced a banner year of growth in 2016 with its client base now including notable brands as The Habit Burger Grill, Café Rio, BJ’s Restaurants, Modern Market, Mooyah Burgers, ZPizza, Kneaders, Kona Grill, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Polly’s Pies and Urbane Café, to name a few. The San Diego based technology and services company also expanded their core services and solutions offerings to include innovative Customer Loyalty, Catering and Outbound Business Development programs.

“All of us at RRT are thrilled to be partnering with Marmalade Cafe in helping them to significantly enhance the service provided to their takeout guests through our online and mobile applications,” said David Schofield, CEO at RRT. “The Marmalade Cafe chain is an exciting, contemporary brand with a strong commitment to providing high quality food through healthy ingredients in a sustainable environment. They are clearly at the forefront of innovation and originality within the industry. Our unique and modern solutions and services will compliment and bolster their overall business model. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship with Marmalade Cafe.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

Restaurant Revolution Technologies, Inc. (RRT) provides popular restaurant chains nationwide easy-to-implement phone, online and mobile takeout, order management, customer loyalty and catering solutions that enable restaurant operators to offer their takeout customers a consistently professional and delightful ordering experience where the customer rarely waits on hold, speaks to a friendly and knowledgeable menu-certified virtual waiter, and can be confident that the order is accurate. It’s what we refer to as going “Beyond Takeout.” The turnkey, patented takeout order management software system provides a positive ROI by reducing operational costs, while increasing the number of orders and improving profits by leveraging the feature rich call center, online and mobile ordering platforms all integrated with top POS systems that service a majority of restaurant’s nationally. Visit us online at: http://www.rrtusa.com

About Marmalade Cafe

Over 20 years ago, three young entrepreneurs with a passion for food and a desire to make customers happy, came together with a simple idea: serve fresh, high quality, eclectic California inspired food for busy Angelenos. The restaurant concept first opened its doors in Malibu, California and has grown into seven locations throughout the Los Angeles area. Marmalade Cafe is part is proud to be an integral part of the fabric of Los Angeles dining. The relationship between Marmalade Cafe and Los Angeles is as strong as it was when the first cafe opened on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica. For more information, please visit http://www.marmaladecafe.com