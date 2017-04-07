Bob Odenkirk an Emmy® Award-winning comedy writer, producer, actor and New York Times bestselling author says he knows the secret of happiness and it’s waiting for you too at your local animal shelter.

Odenkirk has numerous credentials including his acclaimed role as a lawyer who slipped the bonds of legality, first in the hit drama Breaking Bad, and now as the title character in AMC's Better Call Saul. Odenkirk has earned two Critics' Choice TV Awards along with Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for his work on Better Call Saul. The third season of the acclaimed AMC drama premieres Monday, April 10, 2017. For his work on Saturday Night Live, Odenkirk garnered an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program" in 1989. The "Motivational Speaker" sketch Odenkirk wrote for his friend Chris Farley, which originated at Second City in Chicago, was recently named by Rolling Stone magazine as the best SNL sketch of all time. In 1993, Odenkirk earned another Emmy Award for writing on The Ben Stiller Show.

But in addition to all of his creative talent, Odenkirk is an animal lover who discovered that the best dogs can be found in shelters. “Olive is the best dog ever devised. I challenge you to find a better one. Go, now, today, to a shelter...and hang out a bit. You will find the dog for you, as my wife and daughter did, finding Olive for our family. Our kids are teenagers, my wife and I both work, and Olive's happy energy and sociability greatly lowers the stress level in our busy home. She's magic. Save a shelter pet, they can save you, too,” Odenkirk said.

Odenkirk joins Danny Trejo, Carrie Ann Inaba, Denise Richards ,Nils Lofgren , Josef Newgarden, Amanda Seyfried, Cecily Strong Maggie Q, Elisabeth Rohm, Lisa Edelstein , Tricia Helfer, Emmy Rossum, Michelle Beadle, Jack and Suzy Welch, Mike Rowe ‎, Allison Janney, Whitney Cummings and Christopher Walken among other luminaries ‎participating in Best Friends Animal Society’s photo campaign featuring celebrities posed with their personal rescued dogs and/or cats in support of the Save Them All ‎call to action.

According to national statistics, each day nearly 5,500 dogs and cats die in the nation’s shelters. Best Friends has brought increased awareness to how people can get involved in the solution by adopting, spaying/neutering their pets, donating, volunteering and sharing this message with their friends.

About Best Friends Animal Society®

Best Friends Animal Society is the only national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters. A leader in the no-kill movement, Best Friends runs the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals, as well as lifesaving programs in partnership with rescue groups and shelters across the country. Founded in 1984, Best Friends has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters nationwide from 17 million per year to about two million. By continuing to build effective initiatives that reduce the number of animals entering shelters and increase the number who find homes, Best Friends and its nationwide network of members and partners are working to Save Them All®.

To become a fan of Best Friends Animal Society on Facebook go to: http://www.facebook.com/bestfriendsanimalsociety

Follow Best Friends on Twitter: http://twitter.com/bestfriends

###