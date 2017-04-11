Cloud4Wi Joins the Cisco Solution Partner Program

Cloud4Wi announced that it has joined the Cisco® Solution Partner Program as a Solution Partner. The Internet of Everything (IoE) continues to bring together people, processes, data and things to enhance the relevancy of network connections. As a member of the Cisco Solution Partner Program, Cloud4Wi is able to quickly create and deploy solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance and management of the network to capture value in the IoE.

“Wi-Fi is a powerful yet often under-utilized technology. By offering guest Wi-Fi, businesses with brick-and-mortar locations, such as retail stores, restaurants, and transportation hubs, are given a new and effective way to personally reach their visitors and improve operations,” said Andrea Calcagno, co-founder and CEO of Cloud4Wi. “By joining the Cisco Solution Partner Program, we can help businesses better drive their digital transformation process, while also allowing Cisco Channel Partners to take advantage of an exciting new revenue opportunity.”

“The Wi-Life Station project, stemmed from the vision of Gruppo Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane, represents a successful deployment of solutions from Cloud4Wi and Cisco,” said Maurizio Levi, CIO Information & Communication Technology at Rete Ferroviaria Italiana. “By leveraging their integrated solution, we have achieved our dream of a smart transportation hub, in a smart city, across 14 stations. Our visitors can now find digital services aligned with their expectations.”

The Cisco Solution Partner Program, part of the Cisco Partner Ecosystem, unites Cisco with third-party independent hardware and software vendors to deliver integrated solutions to joint customers. As a Solution Partner, Cloud4Wi, Inc. offers a complementary product offering and has started to collaborate with Cisco to meet the needs of joint customers.

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi offers Volare, the industry’s leading services platform for advanced guest Wi-Fi. With Volare, large retail chains, restaurant chains, transportation hubs, and shopping centers build their brands by leveraging their existing Wi-Fi networks to provide superior on-site mobile experiences, while gaining valuable customer insights. Volare’s open, cloud-based platform is distributed through channel partners and connects more than 55 million mobile users across 15,000 locations in more than 80 countries. Customers include Armani, Burger King, Bulgari, Clarks Shoes, Olive Garden, Prada, and Telecom Italia. The company is based in San Francisco, and has offices in London, Paris, Milan, Pisa and Manila. For more information, please visit http://www.cloud4wi.com.

