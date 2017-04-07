We are so proud to have partnered with HQ Creative on this impactful PSA about a disease that affects 30,000 people in the US every year," Christine Buckley, executive director of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation

A public service announcement (PSA) campaign, created by the award-winning boutique creative agency and production company HQ Creative, out of Long Island City, N.Y., for the Massachusetts-based Brain Aneurysm Foundation about brain aneurysm, puts the spotlight on the importance of early detection and recognizing the signs of this silent killer that affects an estimated 30,000 people in the United States every year.

The PSA, "Pleased to Meet You," was shot on location in Manhattan and stars Thea McCartan, who has appeared in numerous TV shows most notably “A Haunting,” “The Blacklist,” and “Blue Bloods,” and model/TV host Erin Sanderson, whose acting credits include the feature film “Vendetta Games,” which is currently in production. “Pleased to Meet You” was directed by Mitchell Stuart and produced by Don Macleod, who co-wrote the spot.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the work and support of HQ Creative in producing such a great piece to help us spread the critical message about this disease for which there is no cure,” said Christine Buckley, Executive Director of the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. “This PSA is so impactful.”

The PSA campaign comes just as the Brain Aneurysm Foundation gears up for its largest Boston-area annual fundraiser: the 16th annual Arterial Challenge, a 5K Run/3K Walk on Sunday, April 9 at Fenway Park. Three of Boston’s biggest hospitals, Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, and Tufts New England Medical Center, are all participating.

Available in two formats—a 2:42-minute “full length” version and a 1:00-minute ad specially created for TV stations—the spot centers on an overworked, stressed young ad executive, Deborah (played by Sanderson) who is in the midst of a typically busy day. As she juggles life, family and her job all while navigating the streets of NYC, she accidentally steps into ongoing traffic and her life is saved by a passerby, Gabrielle (McCartan). The two women converse and walk toward Deborah's place of employment. As they reach their destination, secrets are revealed and one will never be the same. How did this woman miss the signs?

Link to the PSA Link: https://www.youtube.com/user/brainaneurysmfound

HQ Creative has had a successful run since launching the “Heyman Hustle” digital series with WWE icon Paul Heyman, which resulted in the formation of their Looking 4 Larry Agency, whose groundbreaking social media and creative campaigns have captured the highly coveted 18-35 male demographic, igniting sales for major brands in the video game, entertainment, live event and music industries.

Brain aneurysms are weakened arterial walls that can rupture; causing bleeding that damages the brain. Each year, brain aneurysms cause nearly 500,000 deaths worldwide. Researchers estimate six million Americans have an unruptured brain aneurysm. The condition strikes:



Women at three times the rate of men (a 3:2 ratio)

African-Americans at twice the rate of whites (a ratio of 2.1:1)

Hispanics at nearly twice the rate of whites (a ratio of 1.67:1)

###

ABOUT THE BRAIN ANEURYSM FOUNDATION

The Brain Aneurysm Foundation is the globally recognized leader in brain aneurysm awareness, education, support, advocacy and research funding. Now celebrating more than 20 years’ service and led by Executive Director Christine Buckley, the Brain Aneurysm Foundation was established in 1994 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Its mission is to promote early detection of brain aneurysms by providing knowledge and raising awareness of the signs, symptoms and risk factors; work with the medical communities to provide support networks for patients and families; as well as to further research that will improve patient outcomes and save lives. The Foundation is unique in that it has a Medical Advisory Board of Directors, which is made up of more than three-dozen doctors—neurologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neuroradiologists—representing the best research hospitals, facilities, and universities throughout the country. Its members provide expertise and support to the Foundation in a variety of ways. For more information about the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, visit http://www.bafound.org.

ABOUT HQ CREATIVE

We are a full-service boutique creative agency and production company founded by Emmy-Award winning writer-producer-director Mitchell Stuart and former CPB chairperson and documentarian Cheryl Halpern. Our team has a proven history of successfully creating content and crafting innovative fully integrated campaigns that are delivered on time and on budget. We offer a unique advantage for our clients housing dedicated, passionate, and creative branding and production teams all in-house. This results in maximum time and budgetary efficiency for every campaign and production. We work with equal fluidity and understanding in all platforms from traditional print and television, to digital, social, web and mobile to create campaigns that deliver your brand story with maximum clarity and impact. For more information about HQ Creative, see http://www.hq-creative.net

BRAIN ANEURYSM FOUNDATION

269 Hanover Street

Building 3

Hanover, MA 02339

(781) 826-5556 Phone

(781) 826-5566 Fax

http://www.bafound.org

Contact: Annemarie Lewis Kerwin

Praxis Communications Strategies

617-571-4322

a.lewis-kerwin(at)praxiscomm.net