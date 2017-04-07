Designed by artist Corey Pane, the Nike cleats worn by Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver Antonio Brown are now available for the general public to donate for the chance to win. Proceeds from the online campaign taking place April 3, 2017 2:00pm EST through April 28, 2017 11:59am EST will benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation and the Tillman Scholar program.

The cleats honoring Pat Tillman were worn by Brown during the pregame of the Steelers’ matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in conjunction with the NFL Salute to Service campaign. Following the 2016-17 season the cleats were on display at the NFL Experience as part of the events surrounding Super Bowl LI before Brown donated the cleats to the Foundation.

“I wanted to honor a man that made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. Pat was the kind of player on and off the field that every NFL player strives to be,” said Brown.

Entries for a chance to win the cleats worn by the five-time Pro Bowl selection can only be purchased online for $10 each. An opportunity to donate for the chance to win will also be available on April 22 at the 13th annual Pat’s Run taking place in Tempe, AZ.

“Knowing the cleats will go to help veterans is so much more important to me than any art that I can do. If those cleats can make a difference and help other people and causes, then that’s even better and I couldn’t ask for more,” Pane said.

About the Tillman Scholars Program

Founded in 2008, the Tillman Scholars program supports our nation’s active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses by investing in their higher education. The scholarship program covers direct study-related expenses, including tuition and fees, books and living expenses, for scholars who are pursuing undergraduate, graduate or post-graduate degrees as a full-time student at a public or private, U.S.-based accredited institution. The selection process for the Tillman Scholars program is highly competitive with up to 60 Tillman Scholars chosen annually.

About Pat Tillman Foundation

In 2002, Pat Tillman proudly put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. Family and friends established the Pat Tillman Foundation following Pat’s death in April 2004 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. Created to honor Pat’s legacy of leadership and service, the Pat Tillman Foundation invests in military veterans and their spouses through academic scholarships – building a diverse community of leaders committed to service to others. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit http://www.PatTillmanFoundation.org or follow us on Twitter or Instagram at @PatTillmanFnd.