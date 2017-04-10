EA Markets Hires Managing Director Todd Ragland

EA Markets LLC, an independent investment bank providing comprehensive capital markets and financial advisory services to institutional clients, announced today the addition of Todd Ragland as Managing Director.

Mr. Ragland adds broad experience as a senior banker expert in raising debt and equity capital for private equity portfolio companies and corporations. At EA, Mr. Ragland will lead the private equity practice in addition to his responsibilities originating and executing client assignments.

Mr. Ragland has held senior roles in the Acquisition Finance and Financial Sponsor groups of Barclays, BBVA and Mizuho. He has worked in the financial industry for 17 years, beginning his investment banking career with Lehman Brothers.

“Todd has worked on many of the most complex capital raising transactions, particularly with highly leveraged companies,” commented Reuben Daniels, founder and Managing Partner of EA Markets. “Combined with his deep financial sponsors relationships, I am confident he will be a valuable addition for EA’s clients.”

About EA Markets LLC (http://www.eamarkets.com)

EA Markets is an independent investment bank providing comprehensive capital markets and financial advisory services to institutional clients. The firm is uniquely experienced in the areas of strategic corporate finance, capital raising and transaction execution across a complete array of financial structures and products. The firm was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City.