Ski till July in California Conditions have been amazing

Spring is here, so plan for the last day of the winter season – or prepare for many more months of skiing and snowboarding in California and Nevada.

Many of Ski California’s 29 member resorts have announced extended seasons thanks to record snowfall and excellent conditions. Some resorts with several feet of base, such as Mammoth Mountain and Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows, plan to stay open for skiing until at least July 4.

“An epic snow year means California will see skiers and riders from all around the world getting in their last runs well past spring at multiple resorts,” said Michael Reitzell, President of the California Ski Industry Association (Ski California). “The conditions have been amazing and all resorts have enjoyed a long season.”

Easy links to all resort websites are found at skicalifornia.org/member-resorts/.

Below are the expected closing dates for California and Nevada resorts:

Northern California/Northern Nevada

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: May 29

Boreal Mountain Resort: April 23, ski/ride days June 10 and July 1

Sugar Bowl Resort: April 23 or later

Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows: July 4

Northstar California: April 23

Heavenly Mountain Resort: April 30

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: April 16

Soda Springs: April 23

Tahoe Donner: April 16

Homewood Mountain Resort: April 16

Mt. Shasta Ski Park: April 16

Diamond Peak: April 23

Sierra-at-Tahoe: April 24

Tahoe Cross Country: April 16

Central California

Mammoth Mountain: July 4

China Peak: April 30

June Mountain: April 9

Bear Valley: April 23

Bear Valley Cross Country: April 16

Dodge Ridge: April 16 or 23

Southern California

Snow Valley: April 16

About the California Ski Industry Association (CSIA)

The California Ski Industry Association is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association representing 29 ski resorts in California and Nevada under the brand “Ski California.” CSIA develops and maintains strong relationships with government officials, tourism groups, media, and ski industry leaders to advocate key industry related initiatives, including environmental stewardship, mountain safety, technical training, and public relations. CSIA monitors existing and proposed legislation to ensure that national and state legislators hear and consider the industry perspective on issues affecting mountain communities and businesses. CSIA researches, analyzes, and pursues safety while preserving the integrity of mountain sports and the natural environment in which they are enjoyed by millions each year.

