eClincher Kicks Off Summer with New Instagram Features

eClincher announces today the release of several new features marketers can use to make posting to Instagram more efficient and strategic. The updated features include three main functions: (1) the ability to publish and schedule posts directly to Instagram from eClincher, (2) the ability to create comprehensive analytics reports, and (3) the ability to monitor keywords and hashtags. Considering eMarketer predicts over 70 percent of US companies will be using Instagram this year, these features come at an opportune time for the social media marketing world.

Specifically, eClincher's new Instagram features include the ability to:



Publish to Instagram with mobile push notification

Schedule posts in advance and receive mobile notification when it’s time to post

From notification, eClincher will take users to Instagram to share their post

Search Instagram media from eClincher platform

Monitor keywords and hashtags within eClincher feeds

Save, repost, and schedule posts from other social accounts

Track and monitor Instagram post analytics, and compile findings in a report

In addition to ease of posting, these features allow marketers to get a more comprehensive view of trending topics and content through eClincher monitoring, and content curation capabilities. The company also enables marketers to create comprehensive analytics reports showcasing the data and resources necessary to design strategic content, evaluate progress, and show engagement.

“Instagram is arguably one of the most visual marketing platforms in the marketing world,” says eClincher CEO and founder, Gilad Salamander. “Our new wave of features will help social media managers do their jobs quicker and smarter. The monitoring and reporting capabilities allow them to bring something tangible to the table that exhibits content performance.”

eClincher appeals to anyone managing multiple social media profiles and pages, no matter the platform; Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google +, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, Google Analytics, Blogger, Feedly, Canva, Pocket, Giphy, Sniply, and Bitly are all supported by eClincher. The service provides a three-fold social media management tool that lets users publish, engage with, and track social media activity.

About eClincher

eClincher is a social media management tool, co-founded by Gilad Salamander in 2013. Designed to manage social media presence, schedule, publish, engage, find, and track social media interactions. eClincher offers premier value, efficiency, and organization.