Industry Veteran Frank Massi Joins Loyale Healthcare

Loyale Healthcare, LLC today announced the addition of industry veteran Frank Massi to its executive team. Mr. Massi will serve as Loyale’s Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Massi’s professional achievements include extensive work in end-to-end revenue cycle operations that span technology-enablement, process reengineering, outsourcing and managed services. Since the establishment of The Triple Aim, he has played a prominent role reshaping revenue cycle management to better conform with new reimbursement models. Mr. Massi has worked with technology and consulting firms serving Fortune 50, 100, and 150 healthcare-centric companies throughout the U.S. and abroad.

“Frank has helped some of the industry’s most respected providers embrace innovative new technologies and solutions to generate profound cash flow and P&L results.” Stated Loyale CEO Kevin Fleming. “Loyale is reinventing the way healthcare providers engage with their patients financially, so Frank is an excellent addition to our executive team.”

“In the increasingly consumer-driven healthcare marketplace, clinical and financial matters are converging.” Observed Mr. Massi. “Loyale plans to set the pace in the evolving provider-payer ecosystem where patient engagement and loyalty are top priorities. That’s a mission I’m passionate about and glad to be a part of.”

Mr. Massi will work closely with Loyale clients and healthcare industry executives to identify opportunities to improve patient collections, drive operating efficiencies and build more durable patient relationships. He will manage a team of Patient Financial Engagement Consultants serving hospitals, IDNs, Surgical Centers and other providers. He can be reached at FrankMassi(at)loyale.us.