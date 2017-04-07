Southland Mall presents an entertainment line-up for the entire family this April for their ongoing “Festive Friday” event series, showcasing art and music. Every Friday evening, shoppers are invited to enjoy live entertainment and interactive activities alongside family and friends at the “Festive Fridays” stage, located in the mall’s Center Court from 6 – 8 p.m.

April 14th – Join a longstanding “Festive Fridays” favorite, Art & Juice, for a special seasonal, spring-themed Festive Friday. Hosted by Art & Juice founder Raquel Torrent, children will participate in various arts and crafts activities that will have you celebrating springtime.

April 21st – The Alexander Show Choir of Montessori School takes over “Festive Fridays” to show off their talented voices. The performance will feature a beginner’s warm-up, giving all students of Montessori School a chance at the spotlight.

“Festive Fridays” is a free event series open to the public. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and S.W. 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12. For more information on Southland Mall or to learn about partnership opportunities for future “Festive Fridays,” please mail inquiries to info(at)bristolpr(dot)com.

About Southland Mall

Southland Mall, located in South Miami-Dade County, Florida, the densest, most populous county in the southeastern portion of the state of Florida, has over 1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Southland Mall is conveniently located on U.S. 1 and SW 205th Street, off the Florida Turnpike, Exits 11 or 12, and is the only enclosed regional mall servicing South Miami-Dade County down to the Florida Keys. Southland houses over 100 specialty stores, including Macy’s, Sears, JC Penney, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Starbucks, a 16-Plex Regal Cinema and diverse Food Court. For more information about Southland Mall, visitmysouthlandmall.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @solandmall, or on Snapchat at southlandmall, ‘Like’ us on Facebook at southlandmallmiami, or call (305) 235-8880.

About Gumberg Asset Management Corp.

Gumberg Asset Management Corp., a diversified real estate retail organization with a tradition of uncompromising integrity and unbeatable performance is the manager of Southland Mall. For further information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.gumberg.com.

