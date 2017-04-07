We are patriots fighting our fight for the spirit of America and we will not be swayed.

Twitter filed a lawsuit Thursday against the federal government in order to block a request to provide personal information about the user behind an “alt” US government account. Other “alt” and “rogue” Twitter account holders are now fearful that they will be targeted next.

On condition of anonymity, one of the individuals behind the “@ActualEPAFacts” account released the following statement:

For months, Donald Trump has made a mockery of our country’s highest office by using Twitter to send out egregious and sophomoric messages for the world to see. Now, his administration is attempting to demonize those who would use that same forum to call out his agenda.

We will not stand by while Mr. Trump attempts to persecute law abiding Americans because they happen disagree with him. The United States Constitution is on our side and we will utilize every legal resource to protect ourselves and our families.

We choose to remain anonymous because this administration has proven time and time again that they will make an example of individuals who they deem “disloyal.”

We are patriots fighting our fight for the spirit of America and we will not be swayed.

The account, which was created after the EPA gag order was issued in January, is one of several alternative government accounts and currently has more than 290,000 followers.