Lombard Global, Inc. http://www.lombardglobal.com, a global corporate finance and management advisory firm, today announced a key alliance with Glendale Capital Partners http://www.glendalecapitalpartners.com in to its flagship Corporate Finance practice. This strategic alliance will add depth and breadth to both firms by adding an international, technology and Texas focus to a strong traditional industry footprint with roots in the Midwest. It will extend client relationships with transaction advisory and other management consulting offerings.

According to William Billeaud, Managing Partner of Lombard Global, Inc., “In business, especially in corporate finance, it’s critical that your closest partners have both competence and high business integrity. The regulatory environment in the U.S. is probably the most stringent in the world.

"I have personally known and have done business with the leaders of Glendale Capital Partners since the 1970’s. Our families were close friends and we grew up together. I watched them succeed at life and in business. As a result, I am delighted to be able to work with Glendale closely on all aspects of our corporate finance practice. It will be rewarding and a lot of fun.”

Mike Rami, a founding partner at Glendale Capital Partners added, “We’re pleased to have this opportunity to align with Lombard. We’ve known Bill for many years and welcome his firm’s international and technology focus, as well as a footprint in Texas, a huge market for us. Their management consulting practice, particularly in advanced analytics, creates opportunities to extend our corporate finance relationships.”

About Glendale Capital Partners

Glendale Capital Partners is a St. Louis-based investment banking firm serving the capital sourcing, and merger and acquisition needs of entrepreneurs, particularly in the areas of craft brewing and distilling, beverage distribution and equipment, water treatment, professional services and aerospace/defense products.

Mike Rami has more than 20 years of banking and corporate finance experience serving middle-market companies. He began his career with American National Bank in Chicago and then joined Mark Twain Bank in St. Louis. He later served as senior vice president of commercial lending for Triad Bank, a denovo bank specializing in middle-market commercial banking. In 2010, Rami joined a local investment banking firm as a director, where he led sell-side and buy-side engagements in the craft brewing and distilling, and water treatment industries.

Dan Pizzini has more than 30 years of experience in the beverage sector, starting as a warehouse associate and working his way up to co-owner, vice president and marketing director for Pizzini Distributing Company, which was later acquired by Donnewald Distributing Company. With Donnewald, he successfully integrated a complex merger of two local markets while overseeing day-to-day operations. He has in-depth working knowledge of beverage sales, marketing, general management, route accounting software, warehousing, leading and staffing, and understands the complexities of running a successful beverage distribution business.

Dan Kreher is a CPA with 30 years of broad financial and M&A experience including investment banking, financial management, corporate development and public accounting. He has worked for the past decade in middle-market investment banking with several firms in the St. Louis area. During that time, he led a number of successful sell-side engagements representing privately owned businesses in aerospace/defense, professional services and craft brewing. Prior to his investment banking career, Kreher served as senior vice president with Engineered Support Systems, a St. Louis-based defense contractor, where he directed M&A activities and managed investor relations for this high-growth public company. Kreher started his business career as an auditor in the middle-market practice group of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

To learn more, visit http://www.glendalecapitalpartners.com

About Lombard Global Inc.

Lombard Global, Incorporated is a global corporate finance and management advisory headquartered in Dallas, TX USA. Lombard executes across borders and function by leveraging capital, technology and best practices with the right people. Since 2004, one point of contact. From market entry to exit……

In Corporate Finance, Lombard Global specializes in the business technology vertical, particularly in sell-side, buy-side and capital raise assignments. We also work regularly in traditional verticals including manufacturing, retail, distribution and consumer products, particularly when there is a global component to the project.

Please visit us and learn more at http://www.lombardglobal.com