Infoverity, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics and managed services, today announced its inclusion in "Gartner’s Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers" published on March 20, 2017. This Gartner analysis was compiled using a dedicated survey of MDM ESP firms that appear regularly in Gartner’s interactions with clients, event attendees and software vendors, as well as in vendor briefings and other structured surveys of software vendor references. To read the full market guide, please visit: http://gtnr.it/1XhugCC.

Authored by Gartner Analysts Bill O’Kane, Saul Judah, Michael Patrick Moran and Ankush Jain, the 2017 Market Guide notes, “External service providers of master data management solutions provide substantial value in helping organizations develop strong foundations for their digital strategies. Data and analytics leaders should use this research to identify and engage with best-fit providers, based on their requirements.”

About Infoverity

Founded in 2011, Infoverity is a leading global professional services organization focused on solving business problems caused by the proliferation and diversification of data in large enterprises. Infoverity is named among the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld and by Columbus Business First. Infoverity provides Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM) strategy and implementation, next generation analytics, managed services and hosting solutions that help clients in the retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial and healthcare sectors to simplify and maximize the value of their information. Partners include Informatica, inRiver, Priint, Reltio, Riversand, Edgecase, SAP, and Stibo Systems. Infoverity’s global headquarters is in Dublin, Ohio, and additional service and support teams are located in Spain, Germany and Russia. For more information, please visit Infoverity.com and follow @Infoverity on Twitter.