Antiquities of Nevada Vindicated, Maintains Highest Ethical Standards

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 7, 2017 - On March 23, 2017, the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada dismissed case No. A-16-742395B, with prejudice, all claims asserted by Daniel Odobas and against Antiquities of Nevada, Toby Stoffa, Authentic Autographs Unlimited, Inc., Drew Max, Stephen Rocchi and Guaranteed Forensic Authenticators, LLC pursuant to a stipulation of the parties. According to court documents, prior to the dismissal Daniel Odobas, stated, among other things, that he “no longer believe[s] that [his] prior allegations were correct” noting, “in my view Antiquities did not purposely do anything outside the course of its customary and ordinary business respecting the authenticity of the Memorabilia or otherwise.” Finally, Odobas affirmed that he “now believe[s] that the goods are authentic.”

“Antiquities stands by its commitment to integrity, and will continue to only sell memorabilia of the highest quality and authenticity, as it has for the past 32 years,” says Antiquities of Nevada president, Toby Stoffa. “Antiquities is proud to continue its relationship with Authentic Autographs Unlimited, Inc., Drew Max, Stephen Rocchi and Guaranteed Forensic Authenticators who are always committed to maintaining the stringent scientific standards of forensic document examination.”

ABOUT ANTIQUITIES OF NEVADA

Founded in 1994 and situated in the world-renowned Forum Shops at Caesar’s, Antiquities has served as a well-respected retailer in celebrity memorabilia for over 33 years. Antiquities’ clients include museums, royalty, music and entertainment stars and everyday people. Through its vast network of antiques dealers, collectors and luminaries and through its relationships with experts in forensic document examination, Antiquities is constantly striving to locate and deliver authentic, high-quality memorabilia to its customers. Antiquities is a member of the manuscript society and proudly maintains an impressive A+ BBB rating. For more information about Antiquities of Nevada, please visit AntiquitiesLV.com.

