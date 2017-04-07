Simplus to Acquire EDL Consulting

Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and the leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, today announces that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EDL Consulting, an early Salesforce consulting partner with over 15 years of experience.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, EDL Consulting was founded in 2001 and focuses on helping enterprise customers improve profitability by utilizing cloud computing. EDL Consulting has gained recognition within the Salesforce ecosystem for its holistic approach to combining CRM, CPQ and eCommerce. The merger will increase Simplus’s available resources by about two dozen consultants, each with nearly a decade of experience.

“I could not be more thrilled with the synergy of our two firms,” said Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus. “Simplus and EDL Consulting both align in terms of culture, geographic location and Salesforce expertise. I am excited to welcome them to the team as both companies are focused on our customers’ experiences.”

Simplus and EDL Consulting are both highly focused on Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations. Through this acquisition, the companies will combine to strengthen their work culture and expertise while also aligning their visions to continue leading in QTC implementations.

“Throughout this process, the No. 1 criteria for me was a seamless cultural alignment,” said Bill Loumpouridis, CEO of EDL Consulting. “We want to retain the values of stellar accountability and customer service that both companies are known for.”

About Simplus

Simplus, a Gold Salesforce Partner and the leader in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash implementations, empowers organizations to fully utilize the benefits of the cloud CRM system. Staffing a team of industry experts dedicated to customer success, Simplus has now helped more than 700 customers. In addition, Simplus is in the top 1 percent of all consulting partners, when sorted by rating. These high levels of growth and customer satisfaction helped Simplus become the first Quote-to-Cash partner to be funded by Salesforce Ventures. For more information about Simplus, please visit http://www.simplus.com, or follow Simplus on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About EDL Consulting

EDL Consulting is a national technology services firm that creates more meaningful and productive work experiences for our clients through business and technology transformation. EDL consultants transform B2B channel sales to improve profitability, shrink cycle time, and delight customers. A recognized leader in cloud computing, EDL Consulting has helped B2B companies solve the complex systems integration issues behind state-of-the-art technology for over 15 years. For more information, please visit http://www.edlconsulting.com.