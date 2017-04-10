Alcovit Announces Composition of its Detox Beverage

Alcovit, a company that creates a unique, lime-flavored detox beverage of the same name, recently announced its product contains 12 essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidant that make up the drink’s recipe.

Alcovit was developed over the course of 25 years, and has since become a popular way to prevent hangovers and more efficiently detox the body after consuming alcohol. Users can drink it either before or after consuming alcohol, and it will go to work, producing large amounts of natural energy thanks to its numerous nutrients and antioxidants.

“Alcovit has seen particular success among young people who enjoy going out and having fun,” said Brett Mainan, holder of the executive right of Alcovit for the United States of America. “We have put a great deal of time and effort into developing an all-natural, delicious, healthy beverage that people can drink without fear of any side effects. Thanks to its incredible nutritional profile, people can go out and enjoy their night out without worrying about the potential effects.”

Retinyl acetate (Vitamin A): Studies show alcohol consumption leads to declines in vitamin A in the body, an important vitamin in regulating bone growth and overall immune system health.

Thiamine hydrochloride (Vitamin B1): Alcohol consumption can cause a deficiency of vitamin B1, which would lead to lethargy, fatigue, impaired awareness, loss of equilibrium, memory loss and muscular weakness.

Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3): Alcohol consumption causes a decrease in vitamin D3, which is an important vitamin for maintaining healthy bones, skin and teeth.

Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C): Vitamin C is essential for the growth, development and repair of all tissues in the body. It is one of the vitamins most effected by consumption of alcohol.

All of the 12 essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants were specifically chosen to use in Alcovit to offset the negative effects of alcohol consumption. The beverage comes in a pleasant and refreshing lime flavor.

“We care about delivering the best possible remedy to many of the side effects commonly associated with alcohol, and we believe we have created exactly that,” said Mainan.

