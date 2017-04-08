Help Holly Help Logo The Thresholds challenge started slow, but heated up, with donations coming in spurts.

In less than one month, Thresholds reached $10,000 and completed the Help Holly Help Grant Challenge! The Thresholds grant challenge is the third consecutive challenge to reach the grant challenge maximum. Due to the challenges success, thresholds will receive more than $20,000. During the month of March Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci challenged Thresholds to raise $10,000, as part of their "helphollyhelp.com grant challenge." All amounts raised during the month of March, for the grant challenge, would be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 by Mr. and Mrs. Geraci.

Similar to past challenges, donations came in varying amounts. Donations ranged from thousands of dollars to tens of dollars. Regardless of the amount, Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci match each donation. The Thresholds challenge started slow, but heated up, with donations coming in spurts. By the middle of March, Thresholds was about halfway to $10,000. However, it was not until March 29, 2017, that the final donation took Thresholds to the grant challenge threshold of $10,000. The challenge was an excellent success for both Thresholds and helphollyhelp.com.

Since starting the Grant challenge in October of 2016, Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci have issued four grant challenges. In total, the Help Holly Help Grant challenges have raised more than $124,000. Helphollyhelp.com is looking forward to their next challenge.

Holly Geraci and Peter Francis Geraci have already selected the next "Help Holly Help Grant Challenge." The challenge was posted on Mrs. Geraci’s Facebook page and on Help Holly Help.com on April 7, 2017. The next challenge will run from April 15, 2017, through May 15, 2017.