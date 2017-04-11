“We are very excited to announce the release of our new ecommerce enabled website. Ecommerce functionally was added to the site in order to better service our customers by offering the ability to purchase products 24/7,” said Penny Cotner, EVP of Sales

Aiconics Launches New Ecommerce Website

Aiconics, a leader in the design and manufacture of key front line products for the assembly and maintenance of high-reliability electrical connectors, announced today that they have launched a new ecommerce website allowing customers to purchase products online.

Aiconics’ new ecommerce website features access to real time pricing and inventory, secure ordering as well as individual user login access to view preferred customer pricing, order history and order tracking. Additionally, both net terms and credit cards are accepted as payment options.

“We are very excited to announce the release of our new ecommerce enabled website. Ecommerce functionally was added to the site in order to better service our customers by offering the ability to purchase products 24/7,” said Penny Cotner, Executive VP of Sales.

The new site can be accessed by navigating to http://www.aiconics.com.

For more information about this release, please contact:

Peter McNeil

Aiconics

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA

978-682-6936 x1174

About Aiconics:

Aiconics designs, manufactures and markets key front line products for the assembly and maintenance of high-reliability electrical connectors used in commercial, military and aerospace markets. Aiconics product lines consist of Mil/Aero contact insertion/extraction tools, connector sealing plugs, Mil-Spec pin and socket contacts and a range of assembly and maintenance tools. Aiconics is headquartered in North Andover, Mass. and is AS9100C and ISO 9001:2008 certified. Aiconics is an Infinite Electronics company.