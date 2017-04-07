Oswego Groundbreaking This new facility will provide the police department with space for today with capacity for future growth. Gilbane is proud to be a partner on this exciting project! said Douglas Lim, Gilbane Building Company Vice President

Community and village officials as well as representatives from local police and fire departments were in attendance to celebrate the official groundbreaking for the new police station in the Village of Oswego on Friday, March 24, 2017. Also in attendance were representatives from the building project team including Gilbane Building Company; Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum Inc.; and McClaren, Wilson & Lawrie.

The Village of Oswego is located 50 miles west of Chicago in Kendall County, one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. Significant growth and design limitations in the existing police building caused the police department to functionally outgrow the facility and resulted in the need for expansion to a new facility.

Gilbane will serve as the construction manager for the new 70,000 SF police station. The new facility will accommodate multi-agency police operations, provide space for the training of Oswego Police Department and other police agencies, and build in capacity to meet the growing needs of the police department as the community expands. The project will target LEED Silver certification.

"After attending the groundbreaking ceremony, you can really feel the excitement from the Village and community members. This new facility will provide the police department with space for today with capacity for future growth. Gilbane is proud to be a partner on this exciting project!" said Douglas Lim, Gilbane Building Company Vice President

Additionally, the project team held a trade contractor outreach session to maximize local participation in Oswego and support the Oswego community.

