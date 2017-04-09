Used Engines is changing the Name of the company going to create more sales or it hurts the company?

Sharper Edge Engines, one of the country’s leading sources for used engines, re manufactured engines, rebuilt engines, and used transmissions, announced that it has re-branded and is now doing business as Auto Part Max LLC.

Commented Jack Brower, co-owner of the family owned and operated business: “Our new name does a better job of helping people understand that while we are known across the country for our huge inventory of quality used engines, we offer many other interior and exterior auto parts for dozens of domestic and imported makes, models and years. Whether they need a major power train part or a minor interior accessory, there’s a very good chance that we have it available and at a great price!”

Mr. Brower also added that all other company programs and features remain in place, and are not affected by the name change. These include:



A searchable online inventory of more than 100,000 quality assured and tested used car and truck parts, including engines, transmissions, wheels, power train components, and more.

A longstanding commitment to only source parts from reputable acquisition managers who meet high standards for integrity, reliability and professionalism.

The option for customers to take advantage of secure online ordering 24/7, or place their order over the phone during business hours.

Fast and free delivery across the U.S., with no minimum purchase amount required.

A money back guarantee on any auto parts purchase.

Responsive service and support, including trained and knowledgeable telephone staff who can provide recommendations, offer advice, and help customers make informed choices.

About Auto Parts Max LLC

Auto Parts Max LLC (formerly Sharper Edge Engines) is one of the nation’s premiere sources for used engines, re manufactured engines, rebuilt engines, and used transmissions. The family-owned and operated company specializes in late model power train replacements, and has earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).