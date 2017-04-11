"Spacetroopers" reviewing one of Hernon's 5215 Ammunition Sealing systems It is our pleasure to open our facility and help give depth and context to the engineering principals young engineers are learning in the classroom Past News Releases RSS Hernon Manufacturing Wins Smart...

Hernon Manufacturing was please to host NASA Rover Challenge team "Spacetroopers" for a day tour of their manufacturing facility and headquarters in Sanford, FL. The team represents the Colegio Santa Terezinha located in São Gonçalo, Brazil and had the distinct honor of being the first Brazilian team to participate in the NASA competition. To maximize the impact of their whirlwind tour of the Southeastern United States the team scheduled additional stops including the tour of Hernon Manufacturing, Inc. where they saw some of the over 5000 adhesives and sealants that Hernon offers and previewed the machine shop where precision dispensing and curing systems are manufactured.

"As a company doing business all around the globe, we sometimes have unique opportunities to build relationships and support a broader community," International Sales Representative Marco Figueroa said. Sales and Marketing Director Edgardo Rodriguez agreed saying, "It is our pleasure to open our facility and help give depth and context to the engineering principals young engineers are learning in the classroom."

The Brazilian team won two awards in the High School Division while participating in the NASA competition. The first was the Frank Joe Sexton Memorial Pit Crew Award and the second the Jesco von Puttkamer International Team Award. The "Spacetroopers" maintain a Facebook page at the link below. Hernon Manufacturing welcomes all of their customers and partners to join them in congratulating the "Spacetroopers" by commenting on their page:

https://www.facebook.com/SpacetroopersNASA/?pnref=story