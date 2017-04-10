Baylor Scott & White Health and AccentCare to Form Joint Venture

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas, and AccentCare, Inc., a nationwide leader in post-acute health care, have signed an agreement of intent to establish a new home health joint venture.

The new joint venture will clinically integrate existing agencies from Baylor Scott & White and AccentCare to extend Baylor Scott & White’s ability to provide in-home care for patients.

“AccentCare shares our commitment to innovative and compassionate patient care and brings significant home care experience to our collaboration,” said James H. Hinton, President and CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “As health care delivery continues to evolve, this joint venture helps to ensure that high quality integrated care is available to our patients and their families in their homes.”

The new joint venture will combine four existing agencies from Baylor Scott & White and six from AccentCare, with AccentCare managing all operations.

“We are excited to begin our joint venture with the nationally recognized and highly regarded Baylor Scott & White Health,” said Steve Rodgers, CEO of AccentCare. “Our home health care expertise combined with the breadth of Baylor Scott & White’s award-winning health system allows us to better serve our communities’ needs, especially as post-acute home health care services play an increasingly vital role in health care.”

AccentCare has more than 140 home health and hospice locations in 11 states known by regional brand names including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Texas Home Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, and Sta-Home. Baylor Scott & White has a network of 48 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites across central and north Texas.

The joint venture is expected to be completed this summer.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing health care environment. The system now includes 48 hospitals, more than 1,000 access points, 5,500 active physicians, and 44,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care. For more information visit: BaylorScottandWhite.com



based on audited 2016 fiscal year statements

About AccentCare

AccentCare, Inc., is a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has more than 19,000 compassionate professionals in over 140 locations across 11 states with regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Texas Home Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, and Sta-Home. Its mission is to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families.

AccentCare is committed to improving the quality of living for over 80,000 individuals each year. Its approach to care consistently exceeds the industry in avoidance of unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care and quality performance. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has a four-star average quality rating for home health, with many of its offices holding HomeCare Elite distinctions and its hospice locations holding CHAP accreditations and designations from the We Honor Veterans program. For more information visit: accentcare.com