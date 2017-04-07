NAELA presents the 2017 Charles P. Sabatino Excellence in Public Policy Award to Alfred J. Chiplin, Jr., JD (front row). As a nationally recognized expert on Medicare, Alfred ‘Chip’ Chiplin has always been an educator and friend to NAELA members not just on Medicare, but also the importance of religious and cultural competency when presenting to clients.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) proudly presents the 2017 Charles P. Sabatino Excellence in Public Policy Award to Alfred J. Chiplin, Jr., JD. The award is named after and was first presented to Charles “Charlie” Sabatino to recognize those NAELA members who have made significant contributions to achieving NAELA’s public policy mission.

“As a nationally recognized expert on Medicare, Alfred ‘Chip’ Chiplin has always been an educator and friend to NAELA members not just on Medicare, but also the importance of religious and cultural competency when presenting to clients. NAELA is proud to honor him for devoting his career to helping older Americans and people with disabilities obtain fair access to health care,” said NAELA President Catherine Anne Seal, CELA, CAP.

In 2014, Mr. Chiplin won the prestigious 2014 NAELA John J. Regan Writing Award with his co-author Bethany Lilly for his article, “Medicare’s Future: Letting the Affordable Care Act Work, While Learning From the Past,” published in NAELA Journal, Volume 9, Number 1, Spring 2013.

Mr. Chiplin, along with Center for Medicare Advocacy Executive Director Judith Stein, is co-editor-in-chief of the Medicare Handbook, a key resource for elder law attorneys.

The award was presented to Mr. Chiplin by NAELA Sr. Public Policy Manager David M. Goldfarb, NAELA Executive Director Peter G. Wacht, and NAELA Public Policy Steering Committee Co-Chair Morris Klein, CELA, CAP.

About NAELA

Members of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) are attorneys who are experienced and trained in working with the legal problems of aging Americans and individuals of all ages with disabilities. Established in 1987, NAELA is a non-profit association that assists lawyers, bar organizations, and others. The mission of NAELA is to establish NAELA members as the premier providers of legal advocacy, guidance, and services to enhance the lives of people with special needs and people as they age. NAELA currently has members across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit NAELA.org.