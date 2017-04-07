EtQ to Speak at the North America Manufacturing Excellence Summit

EtQ today announced that it will be attending the North America Manufacturing Excellence Summit (NAMES) from April 11th to April 12th in Chicago, Illinois.

EtQ’s Bhavin Virani will be presenting a session titled, “Business Excellence Manufacturing: Risk Management and its Impact on Quality Management Systems.” This will take place on April 12th from 7:40 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Get more information on NAMES, here. For more information on EtQ’s products or services, visit us at http://www.etq.com.

About NAMES

As the North American manufacturing landscape continues to evolve, companies are constantly facing pressures to keep up with growing competition. Agility is crucial as manufacturers manage complex issues like controlling escalating costs and managing a dynamic workforce; all while dealing with pressures to implement a better, more efficient way of manufacturing. Senior leaders are, now more than ever, seeking answers to their daily challenges before they erode profitability.

The North American Manufacturing Excellence Summit brings together the “who’s who” of manufacturing executives, cutting edge technology providers and media partners for North America’s premier manufacturing event.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best in class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ’s product lineup includes Traqpath™ for individual compliance users, Verse Solutions™ for small to medium sized businesses and Reliance™ for enterprise organizations. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.