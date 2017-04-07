Charm Sciences Announces New Sales/Business Manager

Andre Cevaer, Sales/Business Manager Exceptional customer service and fast response have always been of primary importance to Charm.

Charm Sciences, Inc. is pleased to announce that Andre Cevaer has joined the company as Sales/Business Manager to expand its presence in France. Andre has 19 years of experience in the Food and Beverage industry, working as a Key Account Manager.

“I am very excited to be part of the Charm family,” said Andre. “Their reputation for quality in antibiotics detection, as well as ATP sanitation hygiene, mycotoxin detection, and end product/shelf-life is known not only in France, but worldwide. I look forward to working with the Charm team as well as directly with customers in France.”

“Exceptional customer service and fast response have always been of primary importance to Charm,” said Steve Holmes, Vice President of Technical Support. “It is important to have support close to our customers. We were very fortunate to find someone of Andre’s caliber to be on the ground in France and fulfill this role.”

Andre will be located in the new Charm office located in Brittany, France.

About Charm Sciences, Inc.

Charm Sciences is a world leader provider of food safety, water quality, and environmental diagnostics. Charm’s diagnostics portfolio includes test kits and systems for antibiotics, mycotoxins, pesticides, alkaline phosphatase, pathogens, end product microbial assessment, allergen control, water quality, and ATP hygiene. Directly and through a network of distributors, Charm products serve the food, beverage, water, pharmaceutical, medical, personal care, environmental, and industrial markets in more than 100 countries. Customers rely on Charm for excellence in quality, innovation, and sensitivity to protect their brand.

© 2017 Charm Sciences, Inc. Charm is a registered trademarks of Charm Sciences, Inc.