Bradford Networks, an innovator in transforming network security through visibility, control and response, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given Bradford Networks a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star Partner Program Guide rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Bradford Networks partners with highly qualified value-added resellers, distributors, consultants, integrators and managed service providers to sell and support its innovative network security solution, Network Sentry. Network Sentry integrates with leading security, mobility management and wired/wireless infrastructure vendors, including Cyphort, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Tenable, and many others.

Over the last year, Bradford Networks has enhanced its technology alliance integration to ensure that channel partners can provide their clients with the most comprehensive security solutions to address today and tomorrow’s security challenges. Network Sentry’s latest 8.1 release is highly scalable and poised for future needs like virtualization, BYOD, and the management and securing of IoT devices.

In addition to the major enhancements in the 8.1 release, Bradford Networks announced an MSSP model geared towards partners who offer a managed service solution. The MSSP program supports flexible financing through OpEx and CapEx solutions. The company’s SecureNet partner program also received an overhaul this year, which enhanced services and support, renewal revenue, margin, and overall experience for partners.

“Developing long-lasting relationships with leading resellers and distributors across the globe is critical to our success. These partnerships enable us to provide our customers with the best protection against today’s cybersecurity threats,” said Rob Scott, CEO of Bradford Networks. “We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our partner program and are thrilled that we received a 5-Star Rating.”

“For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits.”

The 2017 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Bradford Networks

Bradford Networks is leading the transformation of network security by providing visibility, control and response to minimize the risk and impact of cyber threats. The company’s patented Network Sentry solution continuously assesses the risk of every user and endpoint, and automatically contains compromised devices that act as backdoors for cyber criminals. The company’s award-winning Network Sentry is used by more than 1000 enterprise companies worldwide across many market sectors, including finance, government and defense, healthcare, education, logistics and transportation, media and entertainment, retail and hospitality, technology, utilities and many others. For more information, please visit http://www.bradfordnetworks.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

