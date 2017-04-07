To further the Missouri Park and Recreation Association (MPRA) mission to advocate the quality of life through effective use of parks and recreation opportunities, education, and resources, PlayCore’s Center for Professional Development, in partnership with their GameTime brand, will offer complimentary statewide professional development symposiums in Liberty, Maryland Heights, Springfield, and Columbia, MO.

The PlayCore education events will include sessions that illustrate research-based best practices for designing and programming outdoor environments to promote active, inclusive communities.

For their contribution, GameTime will assist two parks in each of the four regions install pre-approved playground spaces that promote best practices through matching grant funding.

Sessions are led by PlayCore’s Master Trainer, Jennie Sumrell, Director of Education, and are designed for mid to upper level professionals in the fields of park and recreation, landscape architecture, and education. In addition, sessions will offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for professionals and promise to be lively, informative, and offer new ideas to advocate for quality outdoor play and recreation spaces. GameTime and Cunningham Recreation will provide lunch and educational resources.

Sessions will be held at the following locations:

April 18 – Northwest Region

Liberty Community Center

1600 S Withers Road

Liberty, MO 64048

April 19 – Southwest Region

Chesterfield Family Center

2511 W Republic Road

Springfield, MO 65807

April 26 – Southeast Region

Maryland Heights Community Center

2344 McKelvey Road

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

April 27 – Northeast Region

Riechmann Indoor Pavilion

2300 Walnut Street

Columbia, MO 65201

To learn more about GameTime’s funding initiative or to register for these events, please visit:

https://www.gametime.com/mpra

For information on how to bring PlayCore’s leading Educational Symposiums to your professional network, or to review a list of available session topics, go to http://www.playcore.com/center-for-professional-development.html

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, education, and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play solutions that match the unique needs of the each community they serve. Learn more at http://www.playcore.com

About GameTime

GameTime is a leading manufacturer of commercial playgrounds, custom play spaces and outdoor fitness equipment. Headquartered in Fort Payne, Alabama, and with distribution around the world, GameTime has been dedicated to enriching childhood through play since our founding in 1929. Our products combine play research with thoughtful design to create playgrounds for children of all abilities. We bring together the right corporate, civic and nonprofit partners to build healthy, active communities that make the world a better place for children and families. Learn more at http://www.gametime.com