LotVantage to Attend Digital Dealer 2017

LotVantage is a leader in digital marketing for the automotive industry, building innovative, technology-focused applications that successfully drive leads for dealerships. LotVantage will be attending Digital Dealer 2017 at booth #629, to be held at the Tampa Convention Center from April 11-13.

The 2017 Digital Dealer conference is located in the headquarters city for LotVantage. There will be a heavy presence for the LotVantage brand, strategically placed throughout Downtown Tampa. The goal is that all Digital Dealer attendees will leave Tampa, FL knowing who LotVantage is.

LotVantage will be co-hosting a private industry party with eBay Motors at Franklin Manor, by invitation only. Please visit booth #629 to obtain your private invitation to this exclusive party on April 12, 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM.

“We’re really excited to attend this year’s Digital Dealer conference, a place that brings dealers, and digital innovations together to better the automotive industry. With all of these dealers visiting our hometown, we’re planning on making a memorable impact on all attendees traveling to Tampa for this once-a-year conference. We feel that this is a tremendous opportunity to share the importance that doing digital marketing right will increase profitability for dealerships.” – Matthew Brown – LotVantage President/CEO

Be sure to visit LotVantage at booth #629 for the 2017 Digital Dealer conference in Tampa, FL.

To keep up to date on exciting news happening at LotVantage, “like” us on Facebook, “follow” us on Twitter and Instagram: @lotvantage_

About LotVantage

LotVantage is the leading provider in Digital Marketing solutions for Automotive, Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer and Outdoor Power Equipment Dealerships. LotVantage focuses on sites that consumers frequently visit, but are labor intensive for dealerships to manage strategically. LotVantage provides dealerships with a syndicated Local, National, and Social Presence.

Our mission has always been to provide dealerships of all types an easy to use, best-in-class product, which allows them to create, maintain and grow their brand, generate leads, and remain compliant with strict marketplace policies so that ads continue to stay active once they go live.

For more information, please contact LotVantage Marketing Manager, Adam Goldberg at 813-549-8187 or agoldberg(at)lotvantage(dot)com.