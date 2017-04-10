Brides and grooms have spoken – when it comes to making sure their wedding plans go off without a hitch, they turn to Aon Affinity. Today, Aon Affinity is proud to announce that its WedSafe insurance program has once again earned the WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Award.

“Your wedding day is one of the most important days in your life, and since 1999, we’ve been fortunate to help tens of thousands of couples protect their special day through our insurance program,” says Steve Lauro, vice president, Aon Affinity, the consumer, association and group program business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON). “We are especially thrilled to be recognized by brides and grooms who took the time to provide their firsthand feedback to WeddingWire and help WedSafe earn this honor.”

The Couples’ Choice Award recognizes the top five percent of wedding vendors from the WeddingWire network who demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism within the wedding industry. This year, more than 1 million newlyweds submitted their reviews to help select the winners.

The couples who rated WedSafe on WeddingWire gave it 4.7 out of five stars. Here are some of the comments respondents posted:



“Extremely friendly and easy to work with. Very happy for going with WedSafe for our wedding insurance.”

“Felt much safer having our wedding insured. A small price for peace of mind!.”

“Thank goodness we didn't need it, but there was a great sense of security in having it. Easy to understand. Easy to apply.” “Affordable, easy to use and quick to respond to my questions. Easiest thing I had to do for our wedding!”

“If you are considering insurance for your wedding day, this is the company to use.”

“The Couples’ Choice Awards’ ninth year features one of the most impressive groups of dedicated and acclaimed wedding professionals yet,” said Timothy Chi, CEO, WeddingWire. “It is our honor to work with high-caliber merchants, such as WedSafe, who not only make a couple's big day possible, but also contribute to the more than 2.5 million U.S. reviews represented on WeddingWire. We congratulate all of this year's winners on their achievements.”

About WedSafe

WedSafe is the premier wedding insurance program in the United States. We’ve earned this title through our long history of providing quality coverage and service excellence to help protect thousands of brides and grooms on their special day.

About Aon Affinity

Aon Affinity is a trade name for Affinity Insurance Services, Inc. Aon Affinity combines the specialized knowledge of affinity program management with the extensive resources of a global company to help clients achieve their goals. With an innovative approach to program strategy, from the design of products and services to the delivery of the marketing message, Affinity offers full-service capabilities, technical expertise and industry knowledge to deliver value to clients. Visit http://www.aon.com/affinity for more information.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global provider of risk management, insurance brokerage and reinsurance brokerage, and human resources solutions and outsourcing services. Through its more than 72,000 colleagues worldwide, Aon unites to empower results for clients in more than 120 countries via innovative risk and people solutions. For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit: http://aon.mediaroom.com.

About WeddingWire, Inc.

WeddingWire, Inc., is the leading global online marketplace connecting consumers with event and creative professionals. Operating within a $200 billion industry, WeddingWire, Inc. hosts 10 million monthly unique users across its mobile and web platforms. Consumers around the world are able to read over 3 million vendor reviews and search, compare and book from a database of over 400,000 businesses globally. It provides these businesses the technology they need to serve their clients through advertising, marketing and business management tools such as websites, payment processing, invoicing and contracts. Founded in 2007, the WeddingWire portfolio of sites serves couples and businesses across 15 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, making it the worldwide leader in weddings with brands including Bodas.net, Casamentos.com.br, Matrimonio.com and more. The company employs more than 800 and maintains global headquarters in Washington, DC and international headquarters in Barcelona, Spain

Follow WedSafe:

