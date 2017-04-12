North Tampa Dentistry offers Six Month Smiles® for patients interested in a straighter smile in half the normal time.

Patients who visit North Tampa Dentistry in Tampa, FL, searching for an efficient teeth straightening option now have the opportunity to straighten their teeth in just six months with the use of Six Month Smiles®.

Similar to clear braces, Six Month Smiles® uses clear brackets with tooth-colored wires that are discreet and much more difficult to notice than traditional braces. As the name implies, patients who use this product, will see results akin to a longer period of time wearing traditional metal braces in just six months.

North Tampa Dentistry offers this treatment to patients searching for an effective straightening option without the need for wearing cumbersome metal braces. Six Month Smiles® can be cheaper than traditional braces, according the North Tampa Dentistry’s website. The age range for Six Month Smiles® usually starts in the teen years, when enough of the adult teeth develop.

Patients can also rest easy knowing that Six Month Smiles® will gradually move the teeth into the correct position without causing the patient excessive pain. Thus, Six Month Smiles® will provide patients with a more safe, efficient and comfortable process than traditional metal braces.

It is important to note that the amount of time this process takes can depend on the patient’s care of the Six Month Smiles®. Fortunately, North Tampa Dentistry can help to take care of the patient’s teeth and ensure that everything goes smoothly. Following the Six Month Smiles® treatment, the patient will need to wear a retainer to help the teeth remain straight after the treatment.

North Tampa Dentistry caters to the needs of patients and their desires. Upon scheduling a consultation, the team at North Tampa Dentistry will examine a patient’s teeth and determine if Six Month Smiles® is the right treatment for the patient. Find more information on Six Month Smiles® at https://www.northtampadentistry.com/tampa-fl/six-month-smiles/.

Contact

Dr. Bellegarrigue

North Tampa Dentistry

3331 W Bearss Ave

Tampa, FL 33618

1-813-430-0933

Website: https://www.northtampadentistry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/North-Tampa-Dentistry-165411120151091/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NTampaDentistry

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/north-tampa-dentistry-tampa

###