Get the Dental Treatment You Need From the Best

Dr. Kiumars Rahimi, DDS, of Agoura Hills Dental Designs, has been listed as one of America’s Best Dentists for 2017, showing people in Agoura Hills a great place to receive dental care.

Any dentists selected for the America’s Best Dentist honor have to meet specific requirements that place them above the rest. These dentists must have over four years of experience, care for patients full time, have triple the normal continuing education requirements of the state, do not have any license suspensions or malpractice issues.

Dr. Rahimi meets all of those requirements and more, providing patients with the efficient care they need. Rahimi graduated from the USC School of Dentistry in 1987 and has continued practicing dentistry since that point. He also has affiliations and memberships with the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, the Los Angeles Dental Association and the USC Dental Alumni.

Patients will receive oral health care for a variety of conditions from general checkups to cosmetic dentistry. Under the direction of Dr. Rahimi, the needs of the patient are a strong factor taken into account before treatment.

“I enjoy treating patients of all ages, building and maintaining friendships that last for years,” Rahimi at Agoura Hills Dental Designs, states in a quote on his website. Rahimi continues to state that his passion is “creating an individual plan of dental health that will allow each patient to maintain strong teeth, healthy gums and a beautiful smile for their lifetime.”

The team at Agoura Hills Dental Designs will customize treatment for each patient to ensure that each patient receives the necessary care to maintain a perfect and healthy smile for years to come. Rahimi and the team at Agoura Hills Dental Designs develop treatments with long-lasting in mind. Patients need this level of care and relationship with a dentist to feel comfortable and ensure healthy teeth.

If you are interested in scheduling an appointment with one of America’s best dentists, then do not hesitate to call Agoura Hills Dental Designs at 818-574-4435. Find more information on our dental services at https://agourahillsdentaldesigns.com/agoura-hills-ca/dental-services/.

Contact

Dr. Kiumars Rahimi, DDS

Agoura Hills Dental Designs

28632 Roadside Dr #270B

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

1-818-574-4435

Website: https://agourahillsdentaldesigns.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kiumarsrahimidental/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DentistAgoura

Yelp: http://www.yelp.com/biz/agoura-hills-dental-designs-agoura-hills

