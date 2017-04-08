FrogSlayer Named One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas

People that really focus on their culture, their people, their core values and what their purpose is, those are the ones that find success. People enjoy working for them and working with them. -CEO and President of FrogSlayer, Ross Morel

FrogSlayer, a fast-growing computer software development company based out of Bryan, was recognized for being in the top 25 Best Companies to Work for in Texas on March 23rd at the Best Companies to Work for in Texas Awards Ceremony.

In his recent interview with KBTX, CEO and President of FrogSlayer, Ross Morel credited the company’s success to FrogSlayer’s focus. "I don't think it's any coincidence that the companies on that list are also a lot of the fastest growing companies in Texas. People that really focus on their culture, their people, their core values and what their purpose is, those are the ones that find success. People enjoy working for them and working with them," said Ross.

FrogSlayer is receiving this award for the second time in two years. Last November, FrogSlayer was also recognized for being on the Aggie 100 list, which honors the 100 fastest-growing companies in the world that are Aggie-owned or Aggie-operated.

Companies from across the state entered a two-part process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. This process evaluated each company’s workplace policies, systems, philosophies, practices, and demographics. FrogSlayer was noted for granting the entire team a flexible schedule, full autonomy over work, unlimited vacation time, wellness adventures, monthly team lunches, and friendly challenges among the team members.

The awards program was created in 2006 as a project by Texas Monthly, the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM, and the Best Companies Group. FrogSlayer is among 4 other companies who were awarded the Best Companies to Work for in Texas Award from the Bryan/College Station community.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in Texas program, visit http://www.BestCompaniesTX.com.

To learn more about FrogSlayer visit https://frogslayer.com/.

###