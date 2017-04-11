Cybersecurity expert Steve Shillingford The technology deployed and the threats to our private information portrayed in ‘The Circle’ are not merely sci-fi speculation, but relate directly to real risks we are all facing today.

Releasing theatrically on April 28, major motion picture thriller THE CIRCLE, starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks, depicts threats to personal privacy on the Internet that are not far from the truth, says cybersecurity expert Steve Shillingford.

“Watching this movie, we should not only be afraid for its fictional heroes, but for ourselves, as we go about our daily lives, shopping, selling, and socializing on the Internet,” says cybersecurity expert Steve Shillingford. "If Facebook and Google had a baby, it would be The Circle. The technology deployed and the threats to our private information portrayed in this film are not merely sci-fi speculation, but relate directly to real risks we are all facing today.”

Based on the 2013 novel by David Eggers, the thriller chronicles the story of a young tech worker (Emma Watson) who climbs up the ranks at a powerful Internet corporation called The Circle, as it unleashes a series of new global threats to personal privacy and freedom.

Shillingford adds, “The story of ‘The Circle’ cuts frighteningly close to reality. With news stories about major breaches of personal data, revelations of widespread corporate consumer tracking, secret government surveillance programs, not to mention the emergence of increasingly sophisticated criminal and state-sponsored hacking crews, the privacy and personal information of the average person today are actively under siege. But there are measures we all can take to protect ourselves, and some are a lot easier than we may think.”

THE CIRCLE will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26, 2017.

About STEVE SHILLINGFORD

Cybersecurity and digital privacy expert Steve Shillingford has served as a key partner to both the private sector and several federal agencies, including the intelligence community, where he spent significant time designing and developing surveillance software to protect companies and governments against nation-state and criminal hacking. He is the founder and CEO of Anonyome Labs, a startup focused on consumer privacy and safety. Prior to Anonyome Labs, Steve served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Advanced Threat Protection at Blue Coat Systems. Steve was the President and CEO of Solera Networks from 2007 - 2013, leading the company’s explosive growth as a leader in innovative cybersecurity technologies for Fortune 500 companies as well as the US and International governments. Steve has previously held leadership positions at Oracle Corporation and at Novell, has served as an advisor at Signal Peak Ventures, and previously served on the boards of Perspecsy (acquired by Blue Coat Systems), eFileCabinet, and E8 Security.