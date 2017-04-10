Kurt Schwarz, VP of Sales at Boyd Industries, discusses the AAE Annual Meeting and the new product Boyd Industries will be exhibiting. Attendees will have the perfect opportunity to view product demonstrations and gain an understanding of the many benefits this chair offers endodontic professionals.

Even with income fluctuations in the dental industry as a result of the Great Recession, endodontists consistently outperform their colleagues. During years of peak performance from 2000–2014, endodontic annual incomes averaged almost $67,000 more than all other specialists combined.(1) To meet the needs of professionals in this field, Boyd Industries is proud to introduce the company’s newest dental chair technology, the M3100LC endodontic chair.

According to the most recent data, post-recession incomes for endodontists have started to climb, with professionals in this specialty field now earning almost $145,000 more than general dental practitioners and still more than other specialists.(1) Even when endodontist incomes fell during the recession, professionals in the specialty still out-earned other dental specialists, bringing home an average of $85,000 to $100,000 more than all other specialists combined.(1) Endodontists have consistently earned the second-highest incomes of any dental professionals, second only to oral surgeons.(1)

The field of endodontics is expected to dominate the dental market as demand for services increases. Currently, over 15 million root canals are performed every year,(2) with more than half of all patients preferring to seek treatment from these specialists rather than from general dental practitioners.(2)

This year, professionals in the endodontic industry are meeting to network, exhibit products, and increase their knowledge of the field at the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) Annual Meeting, which is being held in New Orleans from April 26–29.(3) Attendees will have a chance to view Boyd’s new endodontic treatment chair, the M3100LC, which is specifically designed for endodontic procedures.

Kurt Schwarz, Vice President of Sales at Boyd Industries, says, “We’re excited to launch our product in time for the AAE Annual Meeting. Attendees will have the perfect opportunity to view product demonstrations and gain an understanding of the many benefits this chair offers endodontic professionals.”

The M3100LC endodontic treatment chair was specifically tailored to assist endodontists with correct patient positioning during a variety of endodontic procedures. It features several unique components, including an exclusive vertical lift base rated for patients up to 500 lbs that eliminates the possibility of patient translation during procedures. An integrated swivel base also allows endodontists to easily adjust the patient’s position. Activation of the swivel base locking mechanism prevents further patient movement once the patient is in proper alignment.

Additionally, the M3100LC features control switches for base and chair back movements located on both sides of the chair back, allowing for easy access by the doctor and incorporating three memory presets and “home” buttons, providing easy patient positioning. The winged chair back features memory foam and Ultraleather Pro upholstery, ensuring patient comfort for the duration of the procedure.

Boyd Industries is proud to offer high-quality, specifically designed dental equipment to assist a variety of dental specialists during treatments. With the purchase of specially designed endodontic equipment such as the M3100LC treatment chair, endodontists can help to ensure continued patient treatment success while ultimately reducing costs related to the maintenance or replacement of lower-quality or faulty dental equipment.

About Boyd Industries:

Boyd Industries is a market leader in the design and manufacture of award-winning dental operatory equipment. Its high-quality and reliable equipment has been the choice of specialists for over 60 years. Boyd’s products include a full line of dental exam, treatment and surgical chairs, dental delivery systems, LED exam and surgical lighting, custom sterilization and storage cabinetry, doctor or assistant seating, and video game consoles. The company is an ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturer.

Boyd equipment is specifically designed to provide maximum practice productivity while incorporating ergonomic characteristics for the doctor, staff and patient. As an original equipment manufacturer, Boyd uses a vertically integrated manufacturing approach to ensure it meets high quality standards. This approach allows Boyd to control each step of component fabrication and product assembly. To learn more about Boyd products, please visit http://www.boydindustries.com/home.

About Adrian LaTrace:

Adrian E. LaTrace leads Boyd Industries with over 25 years of leadership in companies ranging from start-ups to large public corporations in the healthcare, renewable energy and aerospace industries. His experience in developing high-performance organizations is helping Boyd to provide leadership for the dental equipment needs of the future.

